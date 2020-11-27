Cover your eyes: It can often be a humiliating experience when the Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers in prime time

Heck, even on the way to the Super Bowl in 2006, the Bears closed the regular season with a 26-7 prime time loss to the Packers, a drunken New Year’s Eve stumble in which Rex Grossman had more interceptions (three) than completions (two) on the 12 passes he threw, posting the dreaded 0.0 passer rating. Brian Griese came on in relief and threw two picks himself.

And don’t forget that just last season the Bears marched into the “Kickoff Game” of the NFL’s 100th season with the entire organization believing it was beginning an exhilarating journey toward the Super Bowl. The expectations were grand. The pre-game electricity was indescribable.

And then? The Bears failed to score a touchdown, lost 10-3 at Soldier Field and killed an entire city’s hopeful intoxication.

Unbeknownst to anyone in the moment, that night offered a discouraging sneak preview of the next 14 months. Way too much offensive ineptitude. Far too many ugly losses. Yet another reminder that the Packers remain better equipped to attain success and are better prepared to sustain it.

All in all, the Packers are still just better. And they often take advantage of the bright lights and the big stage to prove it.

Worth a try