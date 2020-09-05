COVID-19 changes landscape of small-college sports

It started in March when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring sports.
The sports landscape worldwide has continued changing right up through today and will undoubtedly continue to morph as we move forward.
Even when we get back to games, don't expect a return to "normal" anytime soon.
Things definitely will be different.
And there may be no better example of that than in NCAA Division III athletics.
Mike Zapolski, Augustana College athletic director, admitted that things will be far from "normal" if and when sports return. He said that fall and winter sports teams will be looking at truncated schedules for the 2020-21 school year -- if any games are contested at all -- starting after the second semester begins in the new year.
For example, a spring football season -- should it take place -- will consist of only five games.
Basketball schedules, with games not starting until January, will potentially be comprised of only 13 contests, all CCIW games.
The thought process -- for now at least -- is that there could be a conference tournament for both men's and women's basketball leading to a national tournament. However, the NCAA has not yet determined the fate of championships for winter and spring sports seasons after already canceling fall sports championships.
It is, indeed, a brave new world in college athletics from the top down.
"We just have to make the best of it," said Steve Bell, Augie football coach.
That's about all anybody can do with the state of affairs these days, both on and off the athletics fields.
A perfect example of the fluidity of schedules presented itself this fall. When the NCAA wiped fall championships off the board, colleges were informed that programs in the low- or mild-risk categories -- tennis, golf, cross country -- could hold contests.
Before any competitions could be held, that changed.
"We were hoping to be able to do that, but unfortunately, the NCAA and lawyers have made things very prohibitive to do that," said Zapolski, boiling down that decision to "liability and legal concerns."
"... During the month of August, the NCAA started putting out some comments from their legal side as it relates to COVID-19 and insurance and that started throwing up flags," Zapolski said. "That's when you started seeing Division I conferences that don't sponsor football ... all of a sudden, within 24 hours, all those conference said 'We're not doing anything until Jan. 1' and that went through the whole NCAA -- Divisions I, II, and III."
According to Zapolski, the shortened competition seasons were agreed upon so student-athletes could retain a full year of eligibility for this school year if games are played. The limit for football programs is five. The limit for basketball teams is 13.
That, though, is a minor point for small-college sports where student-athletes rarely employ a fifth year of eligibility because of cost concerns.
Zapolski admitted that he has no idea what the spring seasons will look like at this point but is hoping for the best in regards to a full season.
"There have been no discussions at this point in time regarding spring sports," Zapolski said. "Knowing what happened to the spring sports last season, we're hoping they can have the most complete season possible. But those decisions are way above my pay grade."
Even with the CCIW gearing toward a 13-game basketball schedule, women's basketball coaches are working toward adapting that, according to Augie women's hoops coach Mark Beinborn.
He said that a majority of women's coaches he has talked to would like the CCIW to implement a 16-game schedule on the women's side, even if it means the player using a full year of eligibility.
"I think it's desired more on the men's side of our conference," said Beinborn of the 13-game schedule and eligibility retention. "The men's coaches probably have more players -- and this is in conversation with different coaches -- that the men's players have addressed that interest. Most of us on the women's side, the players are getting their degrees and ready to move on to the next step."
If those wishes are heard and discussed, even more changes could loom.
"Nothing is set right now," Beinborn said. "The thing is we're living in a very fluid world at this moment. We have to live with a lot of fluidity."
Which has been the situation we've been in since the middle of March.
Impressive test results
For the past few weeks we have heard of positive COVID-19 test results skyrocketing on college campuses across the country since students returned for the start of fall classes.
Well, students at Augustana College are doing their best to buck that trend.
According to school officials, the testing at Augie has been off the charts in a good way. According to Mike Zapolski, Augustana athletic director, two sets of tests have been administered on campus since student-athletes have returned to campus.
In the first test of 98 student-athletes taken when athletes first reported to campus, Zapolski said there were 97 negative tests and one that registered inconclusive. He said that person was not required to re-test.
In the second batch of tests -- that included roughly 25% of the campus population that occurred this past week -- he said that of the 244 tests, only one was positive. He was not sure if that was a student, student-athlete, or faculty/staff member.
Daily screenings, including temperature checks, are required by everyone on campus, according to Zapolski. Also, masks are mandatory just about everywhere on campus.
