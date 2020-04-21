Cubs and White Sox among teams guaranteeing to pay their employees through May, even as MLB reportedly will allow furloughs and pay cuts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cubs and White Sox have joined the growing list of Major League Baseball teams that will pay their employees in May even if the coronavirus shutdown remains in effect.

Cubs employees were informed they will receive their base salaries through their May 29 payroll checks, which covers the period ending May 22. This includes employees under the Uniform Employee Contract (manager, coaches, scouts, trainers, baseball operations staff) and front-office associates.

The White Sox confirmed that compensation for all baseball operations and front-office employees will continue until at least the end of May, when industry circumstances will be re-evaluated.

Other teams that have notified their employees of guaranteed pay through May, according to reports, include the Braves, Red Sox, Phillies, Reds, Marlins and Giants. The Diamondbacks, according to a source, were on the verge of making a similar decision.