Cubs and White Sox bring their shopping lists to the winter meetings

The corner of a long hotel lobby where manager Joe Maddon was corralled five years ago by reporters inquiring about the Cubs landing star free-agent pitcher Jon Lester now is occupied solely by a large Christmas tree.
Maddon and the Cubs have since divorced, but the Cubs and White Sox will be doing some holiday shopping when the annual winter meetings officially start Monday.
The bidding for the biggest free-agent prizes, pitchers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg and third baseman Anthony Rendon, is expected to dominate the four-day meetings after the annual ritual of handshakes and hugs near the front desk.
After the deliberate pace of previous offseasons, things have accelerated this year, lending hope that there will be more transactions earlier this winter.
For the Cubs, a decision by an arbitrator on Kris Bryant’s service-time grievance could provide clarity on whether the 2016 National League most valuable player has one more season or two before he can become a free agent.
That decision will help set the potential trade market for Bryant, with the Braves, Mets and Rangers all seeking a productive third baseman.
Meanwhile, rumors that the White Sox were set to sign free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna on Monday were shot down. But the Sox still need a productive right fielder to add to a lineup that was boosted last month by the addition of Yasmani Grandal to a franchise-record four-year, $73 million contract and the re-signing of slugger Jose Abreu to a three-year deal, $50 million deal.
Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, wearing his signature leather jacket, arrived Sunday. His team, led by general manager Rick Hahn, has plenty of unfinished business, including the pursuit of a starting pitcher after losing out on Zack Wheeler, who joined the Phillies on a five-year, $118 million deal.
The Sox essentially are in the same position the Cubs were in five years ago -- possessing an organization full of top-notch prospects but searching for established free-agent veterans who can help them take the next step.
The landscape has since changed for the Cubs, with many of their new hires in the hitting and pitching departments arriving ahead of their top executives with a long list of objectives.
The cold reality is that some of their prospects who blossomed into stars -- such as Bryant -- could be dealt.
Nevertheless, the Cubs will continue to pursue needs as they did Friday with the signing of free-agent reliever Dan Winkler to a one-year, $750,000 contract.
The Cubs already have 12 players under contract at more than $139 million and could be limited in their spending unless they move one of their more highly-priced arbitration-eligible players, such as Bryant.
Since his end-of-the-season news conference, President Theo Epstein has been blunt about his intentions to improve a franchise that failed to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014 -- the year before the signing of Lester. That move signaled the Cubs’ transition from rebuilder to contender.
Over the next four days, Epstein and his staff will seek to achieve some of their objectives, including acquiring young, impact team-controllable starting pitching and a contact hitter. But they don’t want to sacrifice most of the components that led them to four consecutive playoffs berths (2015-18), a run that started shortly after the last winter meetings were conducted in San Diego.
“I expect to have a lot of trade discussions this winter,” Epstein said on Sept. 30. “(But) I think a lot of players on this year’s team will be a part of the next Cubs championship team.
“So we want to be mindful of that. It’s also hard to accomplish improvement and change in certain areas unless you’re open-minded.”