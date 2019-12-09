Cubs and White Sox bring their shopping lists to the winter meetings

Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, wearing his signature leather jacket, arrived Sunday. His team, led by general manager Rick Hahn, has plenty of unfinished business, including the pursuit of a starting pitcher after losing out on Zack Wheeler, who joined the Phillies on a five-year, $118 million deal.

The Sox essentially are in the same position the Cubs were in five years ago -- possessing an organization full of top-notch prospects but searching for established free-agent veterans who can help them take the next step.

The landscape has since changed for the Cubs, with many of their new hires in the hitting and pitching departments arriving ahead of their top executives with a long list of objectives.

The cold reality is that some of their prospects who blossomed into stars -- such as Bryant -- could be dealt.

Nevertheless, the Cubs will continue to pursue needs as they did Friday with the signing of free-agent reliever Dan Winkler to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

The Cubs already have 12 players under contract at more than $139 million and could be limited in their spending unless they move one of their more highly-priced arbitration-eligible players, such as Bryant.