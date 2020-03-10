Cubs can’t fathom the thought of playing in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus

Anthony Rizzo is following medical advice as he and his Cubs teammates take preventive measures against the coronavirus.
But the thought of playing in front of empty seats doesn’t sit well with the Cubs first baseman as the March 26 opener against the Brewers approaches.
“I would definitely fight against it,” Rizzo said Tuesday in the media work room, where reporters had to conduct interviews because of new MLB guidelines restricting clubhouse access. “Just because we play for the fans. We’re employed because of fans and everything they bring for us and the energy.
“(Games) would still be aired and we’d be able to put on a show for those watching TV. The experience that fans bring for us in a game, especially at Wrigley Field, is an advantage. But if it comes down to it and that’s what we have to do, that’s what we’ll have to do.”
Manager David Ross spoke with his players Tuesday about the new clubhouse guidelines and common protocol, a few days after a member of the team’s medical staff reviewed precautions such as washing hands and being careful when coughing and sneezing.
“We’re trying to have our own pens ready when we do sign autographs, just taking that extra step to be smart, not contaminate each other,” Ross said.
As of now, Ross doesn’t anticipate the start of the season will be delayed.
“I know there are some people thinking about that,” Ross said. “I’m going to prepare as if opening day is March 26 and will continue to prepare that way until I hear otherwise.”
Rizzo expects more precautionary measures if the virus spreads. He noted the Japanese and Korean baseball leagues have delayed the start of their seasons.
“As far as I’m living, you can’t live scared,” said Rizzo, a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor. “I’ll continue to wash my hands more and take the precautions. I’m still going to live my life.”
Rizzo believes normalcy eventually will return.
“My experience in life with all these different diseases, and I’m not making light of them, will probably fade in six weeks,” Rizzo said. “The media probably is going to get sick and tired of it, and I hope that’s the case and hope we find a cure for it.
“But with all the diseases, the Zika virus, it’s so crazy to see all this. You just wish that we do find a way to settle it and hope it’s sooner rather than later.”
Rizzo said the lack of reporters and other visitors in the clubhouse was different, “but Major League Baseball is going to do everything they can to protect us. We appreciate that as players. They’re taking this very seriously. And they want to protect everyone they can.”
The Cubs media relations department compensated for the lack of clubhouse access by bringing Ross to the media room before the team’s pregame workout and Rizzo and outfielder Steven Souza Jr. shortly after their pregame work concluded.
Souza was more concerned for his family and community about five minutes from the nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., that has seen 18 residents die because of a coronavirus outbreak.
“I don’t change my day,” Souza said. “I don’t avoid people. I see the concern. Obviously, there have been some deaths from it. It’s a very serious thing. I don’t think there’s enough stuff out there to warrant panic here in the U.S.”
Souza said he’s not looking forward to possibly playing in an empty stadium -- “I think Cubs fans are excited for opening day as much as we all are” -- and he empathized with reporters in light of the latest precautions.
“I value the media,” Souza said. “I still think we’ll find a way to get you guys the message to the fans, and hopefully it all works out.”