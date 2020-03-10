Cubs can’t fathom the thought of playing in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I know there are some people thinking about that,” Ross said. “I’m going to prepare as if opening day is March 26 and will continue to prepare that way until I hear otherwise.”

Rizzo expects more precautionary measures if the virus spreads. He noted the Japanese and Korean baseball leagues have delayed the start of their seasons.

“As far as I’m living, you can’t live scared,” said Rizzo, a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor. “I’ll continue to wash my hands more and take the precautions. I’m still going to live my life.”

Rizzo believes normalcy eventually will return.

“My experience in life with all these different diseases, and I’m not making light of them, will probably fade in six weeks,” Rizzo said. “The media probably is going to get sick and tired of it, and I hope that’s the case and hope we find a cure for it.

“But with all the diseases, the Zika virus, it’s so crazy to see all this. You just wish that we do find a way to settle it and hope it’s sooner rather than later.”