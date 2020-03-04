Cubs-Cardinals series in London is still on — for now — despite coronavirus fears, Theo Epstein says

Cubs President Theo Epstein said Wednesday that the June series against the Cardinals in London is still on despite speculation it would be canceled amid fears about the coronavirus.

“As of now it’s on,” Epstein said. “If they tell us not to go, I’m sure it will be a decision they make regretfully but with information that that’s the right course of action. I’m not spending a lot of time (on it). I’m not an expert. It’s important for us to rely on experts and be really transparent.

"Whatever the experts tell us to do, we want to be diligent about it ... and rely on people that know a lot more about it than we did.”

Epstein added that team officials plan to meet with players to brief them about “smart practices” in dealing with issues related to the virus. But he also cautioned about speculation based on news reports.

“We shouldn’t be making decisions based on things we see on cable news,” he said. “We should be getting the information directly from the experts.

"MLB is definitely on top of it, and they encourage teams to form their own internal subcommittees. We’ve done so. We’re going about it the right way.