Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts on fans’ reaction at convention: 'I’m not sure I was being booed’

The traditional panel discussion headed by the Ricketts’ siblings was absent for the second straight convention, and Ricketts called it “played out.” He insisted he was “very, very accessible," calling the controversy “kind of a tempest in a teapot.”

Ricketts didn’t talk specifically about failed contract negotiations with Bryant, though he confirmed “some guys haven’t thought it was the right time to do an extension.” The Cubs have tried to get deals with several players, including Bryant and Javier Baez.

“There’s nothing I can do about how players’ salaries escalate as they get further along in their careers,” Ricketts said, seemingly trying to rationalize the departures of one or more Cubs stars.

Ricketts said Cubs fans loved the ’69 Cubs because they were together a long time.

“You have a lot of time to get to know Ernie (Banks) and Fergie (Jenkins) and Glen Beckert and all these guys,’ he said, “That’s fabulous, and I wish that was still the case."

Of course there was no free agency back then. Banks and Jenkins were certainly underpaid by owner P.K. Wrigley, but couldn’t really do anything about it at the time.