Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts on fans’ reaction at convention: 'I’m not sure I was being booed’

Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts defended the team’s offseason inactivity Saturday and hinted at an eventual breakup of the Cubs’ core that won the 2016 World Series.
In an interview with WSCR-AM 670 at the Cubs Convention, Ricketts said avoiding luxury tax penalties was a “factor” in the team’s lack of spending, which has tempered enthusiasm from the fan base this offseason following an 84-win season .
“It’s not the only factor, but it’s certainly something that got put into the last collective bargaining agreement, and we have to work with it,” Ricketts told the Score’s David Haugh and Bruce Levine.
With Kris Bryant on the trade market all winter and president Theo Epstein trying to stay under the $208 million tax threshold, this Cubs Convention has been much more subdued than in past years.
While diehard Cubs fans have seldom booed any players here since Sammy Sosa left, Ricketts, surprisingly, was booed at the opening of the convention. The Marquee Sports Network also was booed when he mentioned it on stage.
“I’m not sure I was being booed,” Ricketts said, though video of the booing spread on Twitter Friday night.
Ricketts theorized Cubs fans were booing Marquee because they were “worried about change." He didn’t mention the change that most concerns Cubs fans is the change in their cable bill. He added that a “good percentage” of cable companies have signed on to telecast games, and he was “confident” a deal with Comcast, the biggest local one, will get done.
The traditional panel discussion headed by the Ricketts’ siblings was absent for the second straight convention, and Ricketts called it “played out.” He insisted he was “very, very accessible," calling the controversy “kind of a tempest in a teapot.”
Ricketts didn’t talk specifically about failed contract negotiations with Bryant, though he confirmed “some guys haven’t thought it was the right time to do an extension.” The Cubs have tried to get deals with several players, including Bryant and Javier Baez.
“There’s nothing I can do about how players’ salaries escalate as they get further along in their careers,” Ricketts said, seemingly trying to rationalize the departures of one or more Cubs stars.
Ricketts said Cubs fans loved the ’69 Cubs because they were together a long time.
“You have a lot of time to get to know Ernie (Banks) and Fergie (Jenkins) and Glen Beckert and all these guys,’ he said, “That’s fabulous, and I wish that was still the case."
Of course there was no free agency back then. Banks and Jenkins were certainly underpaid by owner P.K. Wrigley, but couldn’t really do anything about it at the time.
Bryant and Baez can control their own futures, and their market value continues to rise. Both are scheduled to be free agents after 2021, unless Bryant wins a grievance and is granted free agency after this season.
Asked about the talks with Baez, Ricketts deferred to Epstein but then pivoted back to payroll concerns.
“It would be awesome to keep everyone together,” he said. “That would be great. But the reality is the way players work their way towards free agency make it difficult.”
Ricketts called the Cubs the top-spending organization in baseball in 2019. They finished second overall in payroll, but Ricketts claimed expenditures “in other parts of the organization” put them over the top. Either way, he said spending doesn’t always translate to winning.
“People have to realize the correlation between what you spend and how much you win isn’t nearly as perfect as you’d like it to be, particularly for a large-market team,” he said. “The top two payrolls last year (the Red Sox and Cubs) that didn’t make the playoffs. There were two teams in the playoffs combined (the A’s and Rays) that have less payroll (than the Cubs). So it’s really not just about money we put out there.”
Ricketts said the addition of David Ross as manager will “bring new energy” to the Cubs, and fans “can trust Theo and Jed (Hoyer).” He advised everyone to “take a deep breath” and remember they still have many core players on the roster.