Pelham last pitched in the majors in 2018, posting a 7.04 ERA in 10 appearances with the Rangers. The 24-year-old reliever is 11-12 with 28 saves and a 5.51 ERA in 158 appearances in the minors. He went 1-4 with an 11.97 ERA last year in 42 combined outings in Double-A and Triple-A.