Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel hopes a return to his normal spring routine will help him ‘put last year behind us’

The lasting memories of the season, however, occurred during a crucial four-game series against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. In the opener Sept. 19, Kimbrel allowed a game-winning home run to Matt Carpenter in the 10th inning after the Cubs had rallied with three runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Two days later, with the Cubs up 8-7 entering the ninth, Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong hit Kimbrel’s first two pitches into the bleachers, essentially eliminating the Cubs from postseason contention for the first time since 2014.

Kimbrel, who didn’t pitch in the final week of the season, quipped that doubt crept in during “the times I was walking off the field and lost the lead.”

“I never run onto the field thinking I’m going to get beat or give up a run,” he said. “But too many times that was the case last year, and my job is to not make that happen.”

The Cubs hope a normal spring training routine will allow Kimbrel to regain his sharpness and rhythm and will lead to improved health.

“I just listened to my body (in the offseason),” Kimbrel said. “I’m getting older. I have to change a few things -- run a little less, bike a little more, take care of the knees and make sure my legs are still strong at the same time.”