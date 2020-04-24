Cubs executive Crane Kenney on the start of the 2020 season: ‘The virus will tell us when we can play’

As Cubs players remain scattered around the country, team officials continue their contingency plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The virus will tell us when the season starts,” Crane Kenney, the Cubs president of business operations, said Thursday night during an episode of “Cubs 162” on Marquee Sports Network.
“It won’t be the commissioner (Rob Manfred). It won’t be the players association. And it certainly won’t be me. The virus is going to tell us when we can play.”
The Cubs last week transformed the Wrigley Field concourse into a temporary satellite food packing and distribution center in coordination with Lakeview Pantry, and the Zachary Hotel was opened to health care workers from Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center who need lodging while treating coronavirus patients.
“Our first job becomes forget the business,” Kenney told the network. “Make sure people know what they need to do to protect themselves.
“Then you come back. OK, what does an operation that relies on mass gatherings look like when you can’t have mass gatherings?
“We are obviously a baseball team. We are a sports network. We are in the hotel and hospitality business. We are a restaurant business. And we’re a public events business. And every one of them has been decimated by this.”
Meanwhile, Cubs President Theo Epstein said his players are in “good health.”
Before the shutdown on March 12, Epstein said first-year manager David Ross and his coaching staff ran a “terrific spring training."
Said Ross: “The guys I’ve talked to, they can’t wait to get back to Wrigley. And they can’t wait to be around what I consider is a family that I promise you will be hungry when that season starts and we’re going to hit the ground running” with the goal of winning a championship.
