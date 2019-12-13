Cubs hope to draft smarter with new scouting director Dan Kantrovitz blending data analysis with traditional opinions

Advances in video from slower frame rates and more readily available data from colleges, summer leagues and high school showcases are among the changes Kantrovitz has noticed.

Many universities have invested in data tracking machines such as TrackMan and Rapsodo. During Cal’s season-ending fall scrimmage, pitchers’ spin rates and batters’ exit velocities were posted on the Evans Diamond scoreboard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s pretty amazing,” Kantrovitz said of the expansion and availability of data.

Kantrovitz was impressed with the homegrown talent -- headed by former first-round picks Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. -- that helped lead the Cubs to the 2016 World Series title.

But the Cubs committed $164 million to free agents Yu Darvish and Tyler Chatwood two winters ago because of a dearth of homegrown pitching, and the 2019 team got only 45 innings -- 3.1% of what the entire pitching staff threw -- from draft picks.

During Kantrovitz’s second tour with the Cardinals as director of scouting (2012-14), their drafts produced major-league pitchers Jack Flaherty, Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver and Marco Gonzales as well as outfielder Stephen Piscotty.