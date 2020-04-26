Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish donates $43,000 in earnings from his YouTube channel to charitable causes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish donated more than $43,000 in earnings from his YouTube channel to charity, according to Nikkansports.com.

Half of the earnings went to a cancer research center, half to a nonprofit organization that helps single-mother households.

Those groups are close to Darvish’s heart. Norifumi “Kid” Yamamoto, Darvish’s brother-in-law and the father of three children, was a mixed martial arts legend who died of cancer in September 2018.

“I was able to donate the November earnings,” Darvish tweeted. “I am glad that the result of cooperating with the people who watched for even one second.”

Darvish’s YouTube channel has 487,000 subscribers, and he has elaborated on many topics, including concerns about anti-Asian discrimination in the United States in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last summer Darvish donated $10,000 to a gofundme.com account in memory of former Dallas Morning News sportswriter Gerry Fraley, who died of cancer in May. Darvish played the first 4\u00bd seasons of his career for the Texas Rangers.

In other Cubs news, the team tweeted that more than $20,000 of food from Sloan Park, the Cubs’ spring training home, was donated to provide assistance to the needy in the Phoenix area.

___

