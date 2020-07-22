Cubs planning to show ‘unified’ support for racial justice before their opener Friday against the Brewers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein was at the forefront of Major League Baseball’s involvement in acknowledging groups that support the Black Lives Matter movement.

And his players plan to make a collective statement Friday night before the season opener against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

“We’ve had multiple meetings on the racial injustice topic, and we’ve got a plan in place for opening day that these guys are unified with,” manager David Ross said Wednesday before the Cubs’ exhibition game against the Minnesota Twins.

Before the first organized summer-camp workout July 3, the Cubs held a team meeting in which outfielder Jason Heyward invited teammates to ask questions about the BLM movement and his involvement.

“We’re here for equality,” Heyward said the next day. “We’re not here saying we’re perfect. Everyone has their struggles and differences.

“We’re here to speak up.”

Howard Bryant of ESPN reported that teams will have the option of wearing patches to promote social justice.