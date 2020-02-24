Cubs rack up 15 hits and score 8 runs in the 1st 2 innings of a 16-12 win over the Mariners

This wasn’t an oil painting, as former Cubs manager Joe Maddon would say on occasion.

But the Cubs scored eight runs in the first two innings Monday and survived some wobbly moments to earn a 16-12 victory over the Mariners at Peoria Sports Complex.

Albert Almora Jr. paced a 15-hit attack with three hits, including a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Josh Phegley, vying for a roster spot as a backup catcher, capped a five-run first with a three-run homer.

Outfielder Steven Souza Jr., who missed all of last season with a knee injury, singled in a run in the first and scored Anthony Rizzo with a double in the second.

Adbert Alzolay, competing for the fifth spot in the rotation, allowed two runs on three hits and one walk in the first.

Reliever Rowan Wick, making his spring training debut, was tagged for five runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Manuel Rodriguez, one of the final additions to the 40-man roster Nov. 20, induced a double play to cap a scoreless eighth.

Cubs manager David Ross missed his third game because of flu-like symptoms.

Jon Lester will make his exhibition debut Tuesday against the Rockies at Sloan Park.

