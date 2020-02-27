Cubs reliever Brad Wieck diagnosed with an abnormal heartbeat
Cubs reliever Brad Wieck diagnosed with an abnormal heartbeat

Cubs Padres Baseball

The Padres' Ty France, center, scores from third on a throwing error by Cubs relief pitcher Brad Wieck, right, during the sixth inning of Wednesday night's game in San Diego. The Padres won 4-0. 

 Gregory Bull, Associated Press

Cubs reliever Brad Wieck underwent surgery Monday to prevent the recurrence of an atrial flutter, an abnormal condition of the heart.

Wieck, 28, who posted a 3.60 ERA in 14 appearances after being acquired in a trade last July, returned Wednesday to Arizona and will rest through at least the rest of the week, the team said in a statement.

Team doctor Stephen Adams diagnosed Wieck with an abnormal heartbeat during an EKG during an examination earlier this month. After consultation with a cardiologist, Wieck underwent a cardiac ablation.

Wieck is expected to be evaluated toward the end of next week to determine a timeline for resuming pitching duties.

Former Cubs infielder Mark DeRosa underwent a similar procedure in late February 2008 and was ready by the start of the regular season.

DeRosa’s condition wasn’t considered life-threatening, but he elected to undergo the procedure to prevent the fluttering from recurring. He passed up the option to take medication for his condition.

