Cubs reliever Brad Wieck diagnosed with an abnormal heartbeat

Cubs reliever Brad Wieck underwent surgery Monday to prevent the recurrence of an atrial flutter, an abnormal condition of the heart.

Wieck, 28, who posted a 3.60 ERA in 14 appearances after being acquired in a trade last July, returned Wednesday to Arizona and will rest through at least the rest of the week, the team said in a statement.

Team doctor Stephen Adams diagnosed Wieck with an abnormal heartbeat during an EKG during an examination earlier this month. After consultation with a cardiologist, Wieck underwent a cardiac ablation.

Wieck is expected to be evaluated toward the end of next week to determine a timeline for resuming pitching duties.

Former Cubs infielder Mark DeRosa underwent a similar procedure in late February 2008 and was ready by the start of the regular season.

DeRosa’s condition wasn’t considered life-threatening, but he elected to undergo the procedure to prevent the fluttering from recurring. He passed up the option to take medication for his condition.

