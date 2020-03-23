Cubs send minor-league catcher Jhonny Pereda to the Red Sox to complete a January trade

The Cubs’ catching depth took a minor hit Monday when the Red Sox acquired Jhonny Pereda to complete the Jan. 21 trade for pitcher Travis Lakins.

Pereda earned a minor-league Gold Glove Award from Rawlings. The 23-year-old native of Venezuela threw out 44 of 88 potential base stealers and had a .996 fielding percentage in 85 games at Double-A Tennessee last season. Pereda has a .248 batting average in seven minor-league seasons.

Heereda was invited to spring training as a non-roster invitee and was assigned to a minor-league camp on March 6. Pereda was 3-for-9 in seven exhibition games.

The Cubs still possess a wealth of minor-league catching depth, led by Miguel Amaya, 2019 international signees Ronnier Quintero and Brayan Altuve, P.J. Higgins and Ethan Hearn, who received a $950,000 bonus as a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft after signing a letter-of-intent with Mississippi State.

Lakins was claimed off waivers by the Orioles 10 days after the Cubs acquired him from the Red Sox for future considerations.

