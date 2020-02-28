Cubs taking a close look at candidates for a bullpen that could be completely overturned from last year’s opening day

Tyler Chatwood is the only returning member of the Cubs’ 2019 opening-day bullpen, and he’s likely to earn the fifth spot in the rotation.

That presents a daunting challenge for the team’s evaluators who are getting a second and third look at bullpen candidates in exhibition games.

“We’re definitely going to start seeing what we have in guys,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said Thursday. “Can we bring them in (in the middle of) an inning? Can we give them one-plus innings? All these things we want to test them with, they’re going to be asked to do in the regular season.

“It is a new look from what we had in the past. It’s a new opportunity for guys to separate themselves and pitch in some big situations and make an impression. Some guys have already.”

Allowing closer Craig Kimbrel and left-hander Kyle Ryan to progress at a deliberate rate has opened opportunities for other relievers with an eye on opening day as well as later in the season.

Ryan and Rowan Wick, for instance, didn’t make the 2019 opening-day roster but became prominent members of the bullpen by midseason.