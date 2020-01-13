Cubs trade Tony Kemp to Athletics to address crowded second-base competition

Helping to clear their logjam at second base, the Cubs on Monday traded left-handed hitter Tony Kemp to the Athletics for minor-league infielder Alfonso Rivas.

Kemp, 28, whom the Cubs acquired from the Astros on July 31 in exchange for catcher Martin Maldonado, batted .183 in 82 at-bats with the Cubs and .212 overall. Kemp, who also played the outfield, was out of minor-league options.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The trade leaves Nico Hoerner, David Bote, Robel Garcia and Daniel Descalso as candidates at second base. The Cubs also signed Carlos Asuaje to a minor-league deal last week.

Rivas, 23, batted .292 with 26 doubles, nine home runs and 60 RBIs in 122 games at Class A Stockton and Triple-A Las Vegas in 2019. He also produced a .387 on-base percentage and .423 slugging percentage. The 6-footer has a .290 batting average with 42 doubles, 10 homers and 88 RBIs in 183 career minor-league games.

Rivas was named to the midseason California League All-Star team with Stockton before he was promoted Aug. 26 to Las Vegas.

With the transaction, the Cubs 40-man roster stands at 38.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0