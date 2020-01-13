Cubs trade Tony Kemp to Athletics to address crowded second-base competition
Cubs manager Joe Maddon gets a hug from Cubs outfielder Tony Kemp before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Maddon had just recently been released by the Cubs organization. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Helping to clear their logjam at second base, the Cubs on Monday traded left-handed hitter Tony Kemp to the Athletics for minor-league infielder Alfonso Rivas.

Kemp, 28, whom the Cubs acquired from the Astros on July 31 in exchange for catcher Martin Maldonado, batted .183 in 82 at-bats with the Cubs and .212 overall. Kemp, who also played the outfield, was out of minor-league options.

The trade leaves Nico Hoerner, David Bote, Robel Garcia and Daniel Descalso as candidates at second base. The Cubs also signed Carlos Asuaje to a minor-league deal last week.

Rivas, 23, batted .292 with 26 doubles, nine home runs and 60 RBIs in 122 games at Class A Stockton and Triple-A Las Vegas in 2019. He also produced a .387 on-base percentage and .423 slugging percentage. The 6-footer has a .290 batting average with 42 doubles, 10 homers and 88 RBIs in 183 career minor-league games.

Rivas was named to the midseason California League All-Star team with Stockton before he was promoted Aug. 26 to Las Vegas.

With the transaction, the Cubs 40-man roster stands at 38.

