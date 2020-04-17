Cubs were 1 of 3 MLB teams that declined to participate in a coronavirus study, report says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — The Cubs medical staff has maintained close contact with health officials and Major League Baseball since February amid the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

But according to an NBC Sports Chicago report Thursday night, the Cubs were one of three teams that didn’t participate in a nationwide coronavirus antibodies study this week that researchers at Stanford and USC conducted.

A source stressed that the study, which involved 10,000 people and included those from corporations and MLB, was voluntary. Employees from participating MLB teams, ranging from executives to stadium employees, represented a large group throughout the country that could help gauge the number of people infected.