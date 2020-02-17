David Ross eagerly awaits Chairman Tom Ricketts’ speech before the Cubs’ 1st full spring training workout

When Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts delivers his annual speech before the first full-squad workout of spring training Monday, it won’t be the first for new manager David Ross.

As a Cubs player in 2015 and 2016, Ross heard what are likely to be similar words, as Ricketts often emphasizes the importance of each player presenting himself as a good teammate and good citizen.

But that doesn’t mean Ross won’t be listening closely.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“When it’s a guy who is running the club, you’re always all ears,” Ross said. “It won’t change from this perspective. I always was anxious to hear what he had to say from a player’s standpoint, from a special assistant here. And now as a manager, it doesn’t change.”

Ross said during his 15-year playing career with six teams, only two owners addressed players at the start of spring training.

“It carries a lot of weight about what he said, what they’re willing to provide for the players, the access that you have around here,” Ross said. “It speaks volumes to the organizations I’ve been in when those guys are in front of the group or the players and being accountable to what they see and what they want to do in the organization.”

Ricketts is scheduled to meet with reporters after the players session, and he’s certain to be asked about the team’s lack of spending this offseason and distribution issues with the new Marquee Sports Network.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0