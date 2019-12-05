Don’t want Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for the Bears-Cowboys game? Hey Alexa, have Amazon Prime Video deliver Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer.

The Cowboys-Bears game will be on Fox and NFL Network, per usual.

But, in addition, the prime-time matchup of 6-6 NFC disappointments is the e-commerce giant’s penultimate NFL offering for 2019, with the Ravens set to close out Amazon’s streaming season with a probable dismantling of the hapless Jets next week.

Buck and Aikman will do their thing for Fox and NFL Network, and their announcing also will be available for Amazon Prime subscribers who have enough bandwidth to keep the action from freezing, lagging or pixelating.

But, as long as they’re up for experimentation, Prime Video streamers may wish to avail themselves of Amazon’s other options.

Not content with the usual streaming sales pitch of being able to watch “Thursday Night Football” via mobile phone, tablet, laptop computer, desktop computer or internet-friendly smart TV, Amazon has made other “TNF” possibilities just a click away.

One alternative is running commentary from veteran sportscasters Storm and Kremer, the 2018 winner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. They are back for their second season announcing “TNF” games on Amazon, working from monitors in a Connecticut studio.