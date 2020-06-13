Eastern Illinois Univeristy baseball player Will Klein picked in the fifth round, 135th overall by the Kansas City Royals

BLOOMINGTON, In. — There were only 26 Major League Baseball draft picks left in the shortened annual event that had just five rounds as opposed to 40.
Will Klein, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound right-handed pitcher from Bloomington, Ind. finally heard his name, "With the 135th pick in the 2020 draft the Kansas City Royals select Will Klein, pitcher, Eastern Illinois,"said Matt Vasgersian of ESPN and MLB Network.
Klein, a Bloomington North (Ind.) graduate, was picked in the fifth round.
"I tried to stay busy before the draft, I worked out and threw and golfed before turning on the TV at 6 p.m.," said Klein. "I was a little nervous; the later it went on and especially when they got to the fourth round and the start of the fifth round. I tried to stay calm for the most part."
Eastern Illinois baseball coach Jason Anderson, who got his three sons together to watch the draft, was confident Klein would be drafted, but had no idea which team. Klein was not surprised it was the Royals.
"I felt like Kansas City was one of the possibilities," said Klein. "I talked to them the most of any club. I felt comfortable with them and I am pretty happy they ended up picking me up."
Said Anderson: “You never know which team, you hear a lot of different things. There is a Royals connection with the Royals with former Panthers Marty Pattin and Kevin Seitzer among those to reach Kansas City and former scout Tom McDevitt (five years for the Royals and former EIU coach). Last year Jimmy Govern was drafted in the 30th round by the Royals.”
Others are trainer Nick Swartz, who served as the head trainer for the Royals from 1991-2009 and Fred White — who didn’t graduate from EIU, but did attend for two years — was the director of broadcast services, Royals alumni and former broadcaster (1974-1998).
Klein felt pretty confident he would be drafted.
"You never know what might happen though," said Klein. "I didn't get to pitch a lot in the spring and you don't know who saw you. I knew Kansas City saw me against Arkansas and Florida and they must have liked what they saw. I am very happy with what happened."
Klein's main pitch is his fastball, but he can also through a curve ball, slider and a change-up that is 88-90 miles an hour.
“Klein throws hard (100) and has big time arm,” said Anderson. “He is 6-5 and has not pitched a lot of innings so his arm is fresh. He is younger than a junior. He works as hard as anybody. There are a lot of positives he has to work with and I think the Royals recognized that.”
Klein said he first started dreaming of playing in the majors when he was in high school.
"For the last two years being drafted is something I have been waiting for," said Klein. "I realized my freshman year that if I could throw harder I have a shot at it and started going for it."
Anderson said the coronavirus pandemic took Klein’s chances to show everybody how good he is.
“Klein scored a 34 on his ACT and is an EIU presidential scholar, which is the highest award for students and to do that (maintain a minimum of a 3.4 GPA is among the requirements) just speaks on his character and that is a big reason why we recruited him before other schools did and we were willing to work with him in baseball,” said Anderson. “We are not going to get 6-4 guys throwing in the 90s at a mid-major, but his work ethic and character and physical traits helped him get to where he got to be a good pitcher and he turned out to be a great pitcher.”
Klein, who was a catcher in high school, was made into a pitcher his freshman year at Eastern.
“He had a good arm,” said Anderson, a former major leaguer himself (2003-2005 with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Cleveland Indians). “When he came in he didn’t look like a pitcher. He looked like a big strong catcher on the mound. He developed into what he is. He transformed his body. I would be lying if anyone coming in could throw 100 miles per hour. You don’t expect those type of things, but you try for it nevertheless.”
The 135th overall pick has a slot value of $414,000. Klein awaits to find out where he will go when baseball returns. He has talked to the Royals officials after the draft. Friday he went to Indianapolis to the PRP (passion, resilience, process, a training facility for players from high school, college and pro) and worked out.
"It (being drafted) means so much to me and the family," said Klein. "To be able to play pro ball it shows that my hard work has payed off. Hard work resulted in a dream come true. I am just super excited to get back out there and start throwing for the Royals."
The Panthers have had either a draft pick or someone sign in all eight years under Anderson.
“That is hard to do at a mid-major like EIU,” said Anderson. “It might get overlooked, but we are very proud of that as a group and as coaches. It is something other Ohio Valley Conference schools are not doing.”
In the shortened season, which the Panthers went 8-6, Klein had had 33 strikeouts in 24.1 innings which ranked him 57th in the nation in strikeouts. Klein worked at 92-94 miles per hour this spring and topped out at 96 with his four-seam fastball. He also has a curveball and has added a changeup. His sophomore season he earned the Ohio Valley Conference Academic Medal of Honor. He is a biological sciences major who appeared in 19 games going 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in 24 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts. Overall at Eastern he is 3-4 and has pitched 63 2/3 innings with a ERA of 4.64 with 95 strikeouts and 59 walks as well as 60 hits. He shaved his walk rate from 9.8 to 4.8 this spring.
The Northwoods League (college summer league with wooden bats) is where Klein excelled.
Klein played for the Lakeshore Chinooks (Grafton, Wisc.) and was a Northwoods League All-Star picking up seven saves and finishing with an impressive earned run average of 0.85 with 38 strikeouts in 21 innings.
“Every player is different (on why they go to a summer league),” said Anderson. “We thought he needed to get on the field and become a better pitcher. The Northwoods League is where he started to really perform and gain confidence and that was the difference maker in my mind.”
Klein loved playing in the Northwoods League.
"I knew going in I needed a big summer to put my name on the draft board," said Klein. "I knew I had to go out and perform and mentally dominate. The numbers speak for themselves. I felt very comfortable that summer. I wasn't scared and I knew I had to win every battle."
When Anderson heard Klein's name and Eastern’s on ESPN he said, “I am just happy for him and his family. That is what it is all about. I know how hard it is to know what your facing not to get drafted, but to be ready for it. Govern got to play in AAA and Michael VaSenka (17th round last year) was the player of the month in his first month with the Peoria Chiefs (Class A). It is not just to be drafted, but to be ready for it.”
Klein is the highest drafted EIU player since Tyler Kehrer was selected with the 48th overall pick in the Comp A round (between 1st and 2nd) in the 2009 draft. Previous top five round EIU selections in the draft include first rounders' Tim Pyznarksi and Stan Royer, Kehrer, Bobby Castelli (4th round), and fifth rounders' Jeff Gossett and Dan Hargis.
"It is kind of crazy to think about how uncommon it is for guys to get drafted that high," said Klein. "Some guys in pro ball were not drafted. It shows a good level of success if you are drafted up high. I want to show the younger guys and the incoming guys that it is not about where you go it is about making the best of the situation. Be your best self and teammate that you can be."
