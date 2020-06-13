Eastern Illinois Univeristy baseball player Will Klein picked in the fifth round, 135th overall by the Kansas City Royals

Klein said he first started dreaming of playing in the majors when he was in high school.

"For the last two years being drafted is something I have been waiting for," said Klein. "I realized my freshman year that if I could throw harder I have a shot at it and started going for it."

Anderson said the coronavirus pandemic took Klein’s chances to show everybody how good he is.

“Klein scored a 34 on his ACT and is an EIU presidential scholar, which is the highest award for students and to do that (maintain a minimum of a 3.4 GPA is among the requirements) just speaks on his character and that is a big reason why we recruited him before other schools did and we were willing to work with him in baseball,” said Anderson. “We are not going to get 6-4 guys throwing in the 90s at a mid-major, but his work ethic and character and physical traits helped him get to where he got to be a good pitcher and he turned out to be a great pitcher.”

Klein, who was a catcher in high school, was made into a pitcher his freshman year at Eastern.