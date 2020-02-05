Eastern Kentucky looks to extend streak vs Eastern Illinois

Eastern Kentucky (11-12, 8-2) vs. Eastern Illinois (11-11, 4-6)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky looks for its sixth straight conference win against Eastern Illinois. Eastern Kentucky's last OVC loss came against the Belmont Bruins 87-56 on Jan. 16. Eastern Illinois lost 68-64 on the road to Austin Peay in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Eastern Illinois' George Dixon has averaged 12.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while Josiah Wallace has put up 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Colonels, Jomaru Brown has averaged 19.5 points while Ty Taylor has put up 12.1 points.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Colonels have scored 77.8 points per game and allowed 75.4 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both significant improvements over the 66 points scored and 81.3 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 33.6 percent of the 113 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 18 over the last three games. He's also made 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.