Eddy Pineiro is ready for another Chicago Bears kicking competition after putting on weight this offseason and working with Pat O’Donnell in Miami

“This is great because for our position all of this is mental,” Pineiro said. “I think I’ve mentally gotten a lot stronger through these Zoom meetings, talking to some guys that they have had come in. In that aspect, me personally, it’s helped me a lot."

Nagy said he loved the way Pineiro handled the kicking competition last year and thinks another one should help to push the 24-year-old.

“We always want competition,” Nagy said. “Any time somebody feels like that they just have a spot locked in for certain reasons, then I don’t know how great that is. … (Last year) wasn’t easy. And we tried (to make it that way) on purpose -- with the kicking challenges and competitions that we had. But he pulled through that. That’s the silver lining. At the same time, let’s make sure that he understands, and we understand, that the more pressure situations, the more experience that he gets, it’ll help us and help him down the road.”

What exactly Nagy and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor have in store for this round of the kicking competition remains to be seen. Last year, Nagy used “Augusta Silence” -- bringing practice to a silent halt as a kicker attempts a field goal -- as one tactic. That idea might be beneficial this year, especially if teams think they might be playing in empty stadiums.

“That’s how it was in practice -- nobody talking, nobody screaming,” Pineiro said. “It was a little awkward, a little weird. But if that does happen, I’ll be ready for it because we did a lot of that last year.”

