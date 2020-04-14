Erik Hubbard's presence remains strong with his family 28 years after his death

They loved him. They miss him. Above all, they celebrate him.

That’s what has evolved after an initial pain that “feels like you’re in a vice.” They are Selby Hubbard’s words. So are these … for anyone who has, or will, experience the loss of a child.

“I remember thinking, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to do this,’” he said. “I think the most important thing I could tell someone is that intense pain does subside some. That helped us to be able to think of the good things and what he meant and what he was like.

“We’ve tried to keep those good things alive. I think it’s affected us and our kids, and even our grandkids.”

DJ Hubbard will tell you the “grandkids” — DJ and Dan each have three children — have heard about Erik’s “positive qualities” often, that they “know who he is and know his spirit through us talking about him.”

The clearest evidence came one day as Dan was giving his son, Ben, a ride home from school. Ben is 9, the age his father was when Erik passed, and a third-grader at Metcalf.

“He said he had a tough day, so he went over and sat under the tree and talked to Erik,” Dan said.