Erik Hubbard's presence remains strong with his family 28 years after his death

Who was Erik Hubbard? He was a 12-year-old with compassion for others, an undeniable spirit, wisdom beyond his years and headaches that would not go away.
Who is Erik Hubbard? He is a tree near the playground at Normal’s Metcalf School. He is the number 2 on a uniform, a scoreboard. He is words to music … a lot of it, actually. He is a face on a plaque, still flashing that 12-year-old smile.
Erik Hubbard would have turned 40 last Thursday. The milestone jumped out at his parents, Selby and Debbie Hubbard, and his brothers, DJ and Dan.
“Forty … it’s weird,” DJ said. “I think with Erik, we still think of him as a 12-year-old. Trying to picture him as being old …”
We know the Hubbards largely through University High School, Debbie as a teacher, Selby as a former basketball star and assistant coach, DJ and Dan as basketball standouts.
DJ Hubbard has inched past 40. Dan is closing in. In between was Erik, who died at 12 in May 1992 from a brain tumor.
Twenty-eight years later, his presence is strong in a family that, through the pain of his death, has found strength on the other side. He would have liked that.
They loved him. They miss him. Above all, they celebrate him.
That’s what has evolved after an initial pain that “feels like you’re in a vice.” They are Selby Hubbard’s words. So are these … for anyone who has, or will, experience the loss of a child.
“I remember thinking, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to do this,’” he said. “I think the most important thing I could tell someone is that intense pain does subside some. That helped us to be able to think of the good things and what he meant and what he was like.
“We’ve tried to keep those good things alive. I think it’s affected us and our kids, and even our grandkids.”
DJ Hubbard will tell you the “grandkids” — DJ and Dan each have three children — have heard about Erik’s “positive qualities” often, that they “know who he is and know his spirit through us talking about him.”
The clearest evidence came one day as Dan was giving his son, Ben, a ride home from school. Ben is 9, the age his father was when Erik passed, and a third-grader at Metcalf.
“He said he had a tough day, so he went over and sat under the tree and talked to Erik,” Dan said.
The tree is big now. It was small when Dan was a fourth-grader. He recalls the ceremony when the tree was planted in his brother’s honor.
He was surrounded by friends and family. Still …
“I remember I just couldn’t handle it,” he said. “I remember just breaking down. I couldn’t be there for it. All these years later, to have a son there whose name is Benjamin (Erik’s middle name) … it’s a crazy circle of life thing.”
Reminders of Erik Hubbard are everywhere at Metcalf. Selby Hubbard coaches the boys basketball teams there now. Upon taking the job, he opened a box to see the uniforms. On top, staring back at him, was the jersey bearing “Metcalf” and “2.”
In 1992, with Erik Hubbard in failing health, U High’s basketball team placed second in the Class A State Tournament. At the team banquet, head coach Cal Hubbard, his uncle, and the U High players presented Erik with Pioneer jersey No. 2 and a state medal.
“That just kind of became his number,” Selby said. “The boys (DJ and Dan) helped me coach this year at Metcalf and there were so many times — and this sounds ridiculous — but the time on the clock would be 2:22. DJ took a picture of it in one game. It’s just a weird thing.”
Such moments provide a sense Erik is with them. At the same time, it is a reminder he is not.
For DJ, it “makes you reset your perspective.”
“Whatever’s going on in your life, you kind of pause and realize how precious our time is,” he said.
For Dan, an accomplished singer/songwriter, reminders of Erik are more subtle, random. They often “creep up” on him while writing songs.
“It just comes out in the music,” he said. “It’s like I didn’t even know it was in there trying to get out. It’s been a healing process throughout my life and every once in a while when that pops back, I’ll cry it out and that’s just all part of what I think is probably a healthy way to mourn somebody. I’m lucky that I had music to be able to do that.”
Dan, DJ and their parents wear chain necklaces with ‘E’ on them, keeping Erik close to the heart. They recall an energetic, determined young man who at age 6 convinced his father he could cut the grass. Debbie Hubbard looked at her husband in a “don’t you dare let him do it” kind of way.
He did anyway, with Erik standing between the two bars of the mower handle and pushing the lower one. “He was determined, so I said, ‘All right, but you better not get hurt because if you do, I’m in big trouble,’” Selby said.
That spirit lives on in the Erik Hubbard Inspiration Award, given annually to a U High basketball player or supporter. It represents a lot of things, but mostly unselfishness.
As a youth baseball player, Erik went hitless one day. When he got home, all he could talk about was how excited he was that his best friend had gone 4 for 4.
It’s why DJ says his brother, who was two years younger, “developed his character at a young age.”
“You know how hard it is to be happy for somebody else? It’s a rare thing,” Selby Hubbard said. “I think that was his best quality. He was happy for other people.”
The Hubbards will tell you handling Erik’s death was difficult — sometimes still is — and they could not have done it without the love and support of family and friends.
They also are in a good place now. There was a time that talking about Erik was “kind of the elephant in the room,” DJ said. “Nobody wanted to bring it up.”
Now, they talk freely, and proudly, about him.
“As parents now, Dan and I couldn’t imagine going through something like that,” DJ said. “Every day that your kids are healthy is a good day. So I can’t imagine what they (his parents) went through, but they rallied and did everything they could to make sure we had a happy life.
“As hard as it is, I know they both enjoy talking about it. They just want people to know how special he was and how he meant so much to so many people in such a short time.”
Consider it done.
Contact Randy Kindred at (309) 820-3402. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_kindred
