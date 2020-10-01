Eureka College sports legend Leo 'Doc' Traister dies at 101

He came back to Eureka in 1956 to take over as director of athletics. In addition, he was the head football coach until 1967, and head men's basketball coach until 1974 and retired as athletic director after 28 years.

He brought to life new golf, track and intramural programs and revamped the physical education curriculum at Eureka. He was also proud to oversee the growth of women's programs at EC.

Always involved, he was part of coaching staffs for various Eureka teams until 1990. He was inducted into Eureka College Athletics Hall of Fame in 1977.

Traister last winter taped a video on behalf of the development office's donor outreach efforts.

In it, he said, "I am 100 years old and I have given to the college financially for almost all of those years. I think Eureka College is a wonderful place and needs support from each and every one of us, so it can continue to be a fine institution for the young people coming up."

Eureka College opened its first soccer facility in 2007 and named it "Traister Field."

A plaque was mounted on the north wall of McKinzie Field in 2014 to honor his dedication to Eureka College.