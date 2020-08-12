‘Everyone wants to play football as soon as possible’: Illinois’ Josh Whitman and Lovie Smith are optimistic the Big Ten can pull off a spring season

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman hosted more than 400 athletes and parents Tuesday night in a 90-minute online call, answering more than 75 questions.
“There remain so many open questions,” he said Wednesday in a video call with reporters.
In the wake of Tuesday’s decision by the Big Ten to postpone the fall sports season because of safety concerns about COVID-19, Whitman said he’s optimistic about a spring football season and pulling off a basketball season this winter.
“There are some lingering questions,” Whitman said. “As soon as we’re able to answer those to everyone’s satisfaction, we’ll be in position to move more actively to resuming competition.”
Whitman and Illinois football coach Lovie Smith said the focus would be on moving forward with the Big Ten to develop solutions. Whitman noted Illinois would not be interested in trying to strike out on its own to schedule games, as Nebraska has intimated.
“There are people that spend a lot of time complaining about where we are, and there are people that try to find solutions,” he said. “We need to be in that latter group.”
There are obstacles, however, to playing in the spring.
Smith echoed the concerns of other Big Ten football coaches about how to compete safely in a spring season and a fall 2021 season. Ohio State coach Ryan Day advocated in an earlier call with reporters for a season that begins as soon as January.
There also would be eligibility and scholarship-limit issues to work out, with some Class of 2021 recruits planning to enroll early, as well as the possibility of players with NFL aspirations opting against competing in the spring to prepare for the draft. Whitman said a spring season would need to be “meaningful” to athletes.
“Everyone wants to play football as soon as possible,” Smith said “I think we can come up with a plan for a spring (season). For me, it’s more coming up with a plan for spring and fall. Not one of us has done that. Hopefully we can come up with a good plan that players can feel good about.”
Attention will turn soon to how to handle the college basketball season. Illinois has a potential top-10 team after the return of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, who considered leaving to start their professional careers.
The NBA has been competing in a “bubble” environment outside Orlando, Fla., where players are isolated. Pulling that off at the college level would be difficult, Whitman said.
“I know that there’s been some conversations thrown around publicly about the idea of a college basketball bubble,” he said. “Whatever it would be, it would certainly be different than (the NBA bubble). There are some major differences between what we would be able to do and what they do there.
“I don’t know that we’ll ever be able to truly create a bubble, but I do think there is an opportunity for us to look at having an environment that’s as safe as possible for basketball.”
Whitman said Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones -- whose call with reporters Wednesday was canceled because of travel plans -- placed the university’s vote to postpone the fall season.
Whitman and Smith had advocated earlier in the week for playing this season, but both said they agreed with the conference’s decision. A lack of consistent testing throughout the Big Ten and limitations with contact tracing were factors in the vote.
Illinois had perhaps the most stringent testing available among Power Five programs with required daily tests for in-season athletes. The school announced last week that 23 athletes, including 18 football players, had tested positive since returning to campus for voluntary workouts in June, with 12 of them testing positive upon arrival and three active cases.
“I understand that (testing is) not necessarily the same everywhere else,” Whitman said. “We want to be at a place where we have a consistent access point on the testing front.
“The contact tracing question in the context of athletics, and in particular football, was a question that we knew was out there. Ultimately, we hoped to be able to develop a solution and just hadn’t yet.”
Now the attention to turns to winter and spring sports.
“We have to take advantage of the time we have now,” Whitman said.
