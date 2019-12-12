‘Explosive’ Kevin Pierre-Louis has a big opportunity with the Bears likely playing without their starting inside linebackers

“Kevin’s got all the tools that you look for,” DeLeone said. “Really explosive. Use the word ‘twitchy,’ he’s that. He’s explosive. He’s fast. And he has a really good skill set and he’s a natural player.”

Pierre-Louis was most noticed this season when he was flagged for running into Raiders punter A.J. Cole on fourth-and-6 with 6:01 remaining in the Week 5 game in London. The Raiders executed a fake punt on the next play and scored the winning touchdown four minutes later. The Bears made Pierre-Louis inactive for the next two games, but he blocked two punts last season against the Titans and Browns, and the Bears know his mistake, a costly one, was an aberration.

“That’s what made the Raiders thing even that much more frustrating because people here don’t know me as a guy that can do it,” he said. “I should have been locked into the situation and unfortunately I wasn’t.”

Rushing the passer last week, Pierre-Louis stood out on a couple of plays. He knocked Prescott down on his second snap and bent the edge on right tackle La’el Collins with a nice move on another play.

“I haven’t had many opportunities to do that,” he said. “Honestly, I have watched a lot of film on (Khalil) Mack and all those guys rushing. I always watch what they do, so I was just trying to mimic them.”

The film Pierre-Louis puts together in the final stretch of the season will go a long way to determining his future, which could be right here with the Bears.

