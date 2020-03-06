Five takeaways from Cubs spring training, including an update on Yu Darvish’s recovery and the end of Ben Zobrist’s week

Here are five takeaways from Cubs spring training Friday:
1. Yu Darvish was worried about the coronavirus when he saw a doctor Thursday.
Yu Darvish threw 47 pitches in a simulated game Friday after being scratched on Thursday with an illness.
Darvish said he knew he didn’t have a fever, but was coughing after practice Wednesday and decided to see a doctor the next day.
“I was just making sure I was good,” he said. “I don’t want to be in the clubhouse if I have the coronavirus or something like that, coming into the clubhouse and spreading it to everybody.”
Darvish said there was some miscommunication due to a translation of a tweet he wrote that said he was at a hospital. He actually was only at a doctor’s office.
“We call everything a hospital in Japan,” he said of the trip to the doctor. “It’s not a big thing in Japan, so that’s why I tweeted it in Japanese and you guys translated from Google translation.”
Asked if he was frightened for his friends back in Japan, he replied: “I don’t have any friends in Japan. I don’t know what’s going on there, except for (what he reads on) the internet.”
Informed that Darvish said he didn’t want to bring the coronavirus into the clubhouse, Jon Lester deadpanned: “That’s nice of him.”
Darvish said pitching in a simulation game “feels weird” to him, but his health was fine afterwards. He remains on track to be the opening day starter if called upon.
2. Kris Bryant is excited to go home to Las Vegas.
Manager David Ross is giving Kris Bryant an extra day off in his hometown of Las Vegas, where the Cubs begin a two-game series Saturday against the Reds.
Bryant has a doctor’s visit planned Tuesday with his wife, Jessica, who is expecting a boy in April. He told Marquee Sports Network last week he feels as though he was “put on this earth” to be a father.
“This (baseball) stuff doesn’t matter to me anymore,” he said. “It does, and of course you want to win, and I’m always going to play as hard as I can, but…”
Bryant said he’s always been envious watching his teammates bring their kids to the clubhouse.
“It’s hard to not picture that,” he said. “Me and my wife have been together since high school, so it’s a long time coming for us.”
3. Ben Zobrist ended a quiet week in Cubs camp.
Ben Zobrist’s brief stint in camp ended Friday, and in an informal meeting with reporters he said he wound up not dressing in uniform while acting as a guest observer. Zobrist said he won’t play this season while he tends to his family, but has no intention of announcing his retirement any time soon.
Invited to camp by manager David Ross, Zobrist said he was happy to return and wants to keep up his relationships with the team. Though he lives in Nashville, Zobrist still plans to spend some of his time in Chicago this summer and said he’ll be at Wrigley Field on occasion.
4. Jon Lester turned in his second straight effective outing.
Jon Lester allowed one run on four hits in 2 2/3 innings in a 6-1 loss to the White Sox, striking out six and issuing two walks against a full lineup. He was pleased with the results.
“I know it’s spring training, I know we always say we don’t care about results,” he said. “But at the end of the day I don’t want to give up hits or runs…. But facing a lineup like that, where you know guys and I’ve had past experiences with guys, it can give you positive feedback as far as your stuff.”
5. The first roster cuts of spring took place.
The Cubs made 11 cuts from camp, including optioning Robel Garcia and Tyson Miller to Triple-A Iowa and Justin Steele and Manuel Rodriguez to Double-A Tennessee. They now have 51 players remaining in camp with a little over two weeks left.