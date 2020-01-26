FLATEN: Time to start my Mike Fiers card collection

Like clockwork, every year as Opening Day of the baseball season approaches, columns, blogs and tweets will call for a national holiday to allow everyone to celebrate America’s pastime. The White House even replied to a petition from 2014 on the We the People petition website that Congress would have to act to make Opening Day a holiday.
I say let's do it and, while we are at it, how about we add the day Topps issues their new flagship baseball card set, which would be Monday, Feb. 3, for the 2020 set.
I’m excited this year — to be honest, I'm excited every year — but this year it will give me a chance to start fresh and make 2020 my year to build my Mike Fiers collection.
Before this season, the A’s starting pitcher was a borderline case of a player that I had considered adding to my card collection. As a collection grows, you can't just let in everyone who comes knocking on the door. There's only so much storage space. Fiers' two no-hitters make him one of just 35 pitchers to have two or more no-nos, but a career 69-59 record wasn’t loosening up my eBay purchase finger.
But then the Astros cheating scandal erupted after Fiers gave an interview in which he laid out how the team stole signs of opposing pitchers during the 2017 World Series run. He became a pariah for some, including Hall of Fame member Pedro Martinez, but I’m embracing him as a baseball hero and looking forward to pulling Fiers' card and tracking down the innumerable variations that Topps issues each year.
So far Fiers' whistleblowing has led to three managers and a general manager losing their jobs from the scandal and Jose Altuve, the American League MVP in 2017, has had his reputation possibly irreparably damaged by the accusation he wore a buzzer to alert him when certain pitches were coming.
Boxes of the 2011 Topps Update series are some of the most valuable and hard to locate in the modern era because of the chance of pulling a mint condition Mike Trout or Altuve rookie card (not to mention rookies cards for Central Illinois favorites Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Rizzo). Altuve’s future collecting value seems to have taken a hit, but it might not match the fall from grace that Mark McGwire’s cards saw after the steroid scandal. His graded rookie cards used to go for thousands of dollars on the Shop At Home networks' late night shows hosted by the legendary Don West, who had a way of opening up the wallet of even the stingiest of collectors.
But the trading card market is a very strange place, and who knows what will become popular? The market recently saw a random card of New York Knicks great Mark Jackson from the 1990-91 NBA Hoops set skyrocket in value. Why? Because it was noted on social media that Lyle and Erik Menendez, the infamous brothers who were convicted for the August of 1989 murder of their parents, could be seen sitting courtside behind Jackson on the card.
“Murderabilia” — items that are affiliated with a known murder — are typically forbidden to be sold on eBay, yet trading cards are an interesting exception in some cases. A recently released Netflix documentary on the life and death of New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who was convicted of murder in 2015, has put the spotlight on the continued interest and popularity in his football cards and memorabilia, which sell for upwards of $500 on eBay.
Some collectors might be fascinated by the crimes and others might be able to look past the horrendous acts and focus entirely on the success on the field. Hardcore Astros fans may continue to do the same with Altuve’s key cards while a casual fan like myself will let my Altuve card collection stagnate and die, or maybe hit the fireplace.
But one thing is for certain: Who would have guessed that the first Astros-A’s series in March will now be a must-watch TV event. Maybe we can make it a holiday?
