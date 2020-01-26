FLATEN: Time to start my Mike Fiers card collection

So far Fiers' whistleblowing has led to three managers and a general manager losing their jobs from the scandal and Jose Altuve, the American League MVP in 2017, has had his reputation possibly irreparably damaged by the accusation he wore a buzzer to alert him when certain pitches were coming.

Boxes of the 2011 Topps Update series are some of the most valuable and hard to locate in the modern era because of the chance of pulling a mint condition Mike Trout or Altuve rookie card (not to mention rookies cards for Central Illinois favorites Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Rizzo). Altuve’s future collecting value seems to have taken a hit, but it might not match the fall from grace that Mark McGwire’s cards saw after the steroid scandal. His graded rookie cards used to go for thousands of dollars on the Shop At Home networks' late night shows hosted by the legendary Don West, who had a way of opening up the wallet of even the stingiest of collectors.

But the trading card market is a very strange place, and who knows what will become popular? The market recently saw a random card of New York Knicks great Mark Jackson from the 1990-91 NBA Hoops set skyrocket in value. Why? Because it was noted on social media that Lyle and Erik Menendez, the infamous brothers who were convicted for the August of 1989 murder of their parents, could be seen sitting courtside behind Jackson on the card.