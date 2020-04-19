5 positions of need for the Chicago Bears in the NFL draft

Of note: Chinn was an FCS All-American in his senior season and had four interceptions. Chinn, of Fishers, Ind., had 243 tackles, 13 interceptions, 31 passes defended and six forced fumbles in his four-year SIU career. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Chinn ranked as the second-best safety because of the range, size and speed that give him versatility, while ESPN analyst Todd McShay has him ranked fourth.

5. Tight end

Why there’s a need: It might seem silly that tight end is a position of need when the Bears have nine on their roster. But look at that list again and pick out the established playmakers. That’s difficult to do. The Bears paid big money for Graham this offseason. He’s 33 and his production dipped in 2019, but he’s at least likely to be a bigger factor than most of the Bears tight ends last year. Trey Burton’s injury-plagued 2019 season was a factor in the Bears releasing him Friday. Shaheen has been a non-factor over three seasons. The Bears added Harris in the offseason to fill their need for a Y tight end. Braunecker, Holtz and Horsted contributed in 2019, but a promising rookie could make the Bears feel a lot better about this group. Edge rusher is also a Bears need because they have little depth there. But at least the front end is stacked with Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn.