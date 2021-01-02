5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears’ regular-season finale, including ‘disrespect’ from the Packers and no score updates at Soldier Field on the Rams-Cardinals game

“Especially right now, we’re in a pretty good place as a team, not just in the three phases but really just the vibe, the energy, the confidence,” Nagy said. “All that’s really good, so why go too crazy in trying to reach too much to make something? We know. … This is what it’s all about, man. You get a little bit fired up, you get going, but like I tell the guys, don’t peak too soon. Let’s just relax right here and then we’ll get ready on game day.”

Keep an eye on ...

The NFL moved the time of the Bears-Packers game from noon to 3:25 p.m. so it would align with the other game that could affect the Bears’ hunt for a playoff berth: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams.

A Cardinals loss also would guarantee the Bears a playoff berth, though that outcome seems less likely with John Wolford starting at quarterback for the Rams rather than Jared Goff, who had thumb surgery this week.

While Bears fans may keep tabs on the score of that game, Nagy said he might ask the Soldier Field staff to refrain from giving score updates on the video board during their game. He doesn’t want to draw focus away from the Bears’ task.