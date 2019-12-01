Akiem Hicks returned to Bears practice and Mitch Trubisky is seeking to replicate his success against the Lions

Nagy senses Trubisky’s confidence building after a month of incremental improvement. He said Trubisky is in a “good mode.”

“I really like where he’s at, his mentality,” Nagy said. “It’s been kind of a reset where we’re not happy or getting complacent because of the last couple weeks being better. Let’s keep growing. It’s not where we want to be. We had a better day on offense (against the Lions). We still had our times where we could get better and improve, but let’s not be satisfied with where we’re at.”

3. Mitch Trubisky said wide receiver Anthony Miller is “working his tail off” to try to make an impact on the Bears offense.

Anthony Miller had a career-high nine catches for 140 yards against the Lions and has 15 catches for 217 yards over his last two games.

Mitch Trubisky said he believed the second-year wide receiver was “locked in mentally” during the short week between victories over the Giants and Lions.

“We put a lot on his plate, and he absolutely delivered,” Trubisky said. “Studying the game plan, just getting on the same page with me, communicating a lot throughout practice and figuring out that timing without actually having to go through it in practice. Hopefully we get some more reps this week and stay on the same page and keep communicating, and we could continue to target him and get him the football. And he’s going to make plays for this team.”

