Bears' disappointing season comes down to lack of execution
0 comments

Bears' disappointing season comes down to lack of execution

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bears Packers Football

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks to Mitchell Trubisky during the first half against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

 Matt Ludtke, Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After a 12-4 record and a division title last season — coach Matt Nagy's first at the helm — many Chicago Bears fans entered this season thinking Super Bowl.

Now, following a 21-13 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the Bears eliminated from playoff contention, Chicago fans are having a hard time figuring out what to think.

“It’s tough," Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson said. "As far as us, I think we fought. Just looking at today, we’ve been banged-up a little bit and things like that. I mean, that’s not an excuse at all, but we fought hard. We just haven’t executed as much as we needed to.”

A lack of execution has doomed Chicago (7-7) all season.

Chicago had the ball for nearly 10 minutes more than the Packers on Sunday. But the Bears punted on their first three possessions, turned the ball over on downs on their fourth, and went 9 for 20 on third downs and 1 for 3 in the red zone. Not to mention fumbling the ball inside the Green Bay 7 to end the game after lateraling their way down the field.

“It just didn’t go our way," said Bears quarterback Mitchel Trubisky, who completed 29 of 53 passes for 348 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. “”ut you can’t ever let one play dictate how the game goes. There were a bunch of plays throughout that game that if we could have made, it could have been different. But you could say maybe ifs ands or buts. There’s a lot of hypotheticals that we just can’t get into. We’ve got to fix the mistakes, watch the film and get better from there.”

The offense was supposed to get better in Nagy’s second year. Trubisky was expected to take a step forward. Rookie running back David Montgomery was going to be the piece the team was missing last season.

None of that happened.

Trubisky was inconsistent throughout the year, often looking worse than he did in 2018, Montgomery failed to live up to the hype.

Nagy elected to keep it positive after Sunday's loss.

“Every year’s different," he said. "Last year for us was a really good year in a lot of different ways, and that was our only year together with me here. This year, it has had its challenges in certain ways, but I said last week it’s made us mentally calloused. So, no one cares about that, but that’s what it has done. And the results, we want to be better, we want to do everything we can, but none of it’s for lack of effort and that’s the part that I appreciate.”

The Bears have two games remaining to salvage what's left of 2019.

“We’ll see what happens," Nagy said. "I know one thing, our guys will continue to fight. They’ll play hard, we’ll coach hard, do everything we can to control again what we can do and that’s playing next week.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to kick off your morning with the latest in sports?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Ravens' Lamar Jackson joins Michael Vick as only NFL QBs to rush for 1,000 yards in single season
Football

Ravens' Lamar Jackson joins Michael Vick as only NFL QBs to rush for 1,000 yards in single season

  • Updated

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson joined his favorite player in NFL history in the record books in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. With a 7-yard run, Jackson reached 1,000 rushing yards for the season, joining Michael Vick in 2006 as the only quarterbacks to reach the milestone. Jackson could also break Vick's record for most rushing yards by a ...

The Bears didn't get a helpful big upset Sunday, but their slim playoffs hopes are still alive
Football

The Bears didn't get a helpful big upset Sunday, but their slim playoffs hopes are still alive

  • Updated

The NFC playoff picture is beginning to take shape after the 49ers defeated the Saints 48-46 on Sunday afternoon at the Superdome, a game that could wind up deciding the No. 1 seed. It was a thrilling game, one of the best of the regular season, with the Saints going ahead on Drew Brees' 18-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith with 53 seconds remaining, Brees' fifth touchdown pass of the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News