Bears' disappointing season comes down to lack of execution

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After a 12-4 record and a division title last season — coach Matt Nagy's first at the helm — many Chicago Bears fans entered this season thinking Super Bowl.

Now, following a 21-13 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the Bears eliminated from playoff contention, Chicago fans are having a hard time figuring out what to think.

“It’s tough," Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson said. "As far as us, I think we fought. Just looking at today, we’ve been banged-up a little bit and things like that. I mean, that’s not an excuse at all, but we fought hard. We just haven’t executed as much as we needed to.”

A lack of execution has doomed Chicago (7-7) all season.

Chicago had the ball for nearly 10 minutes more than the Packers on Sunday. But the Bears punted on their first three possessions, turned the ball over on downs on their fourth, and went 9 for 20 on third downs and 1 for 3 in the red zone. Not to mention fumbling the ball inside the Green Bay 7 to end the game after lateraling their way down the field.