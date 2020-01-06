Bears guard Kyle Long announces his retirement and says goodbye to Chicago

The right guard agreed to a salary reduction last offseason, and part of the renegotiated contract turned 2020 into a club option year in which he would earn $8.1 million.

“We think the world of him,” Pace said on Tuesday. “It’s unfortunate he’s had a handful of injuries and he’s tried to battle through all of them. Kyle does have an option in his contract that we’ve got to look at. That’ll be one of the many decisions we have to make on him. But I feel bad for all the injuries he’s tried to overcome. That was a decision we made at the time, and we’ll have to make another decision this offseason with his option.”

Long, the 20th pick in the 2013 draft, thanked the Bears regime from that time and also thanked Pace and owner Virginia McCaskey.

“Special thanks to Phil Emery, Marc Trestman and the rest of that staff for bringing me in,” Long wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to and happy birthday to the young lady named Virginia as well. Ryan pace, thank you for keeping me around as well.”