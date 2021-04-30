Biggs: Bears paid a big price for Justin Fields, but it could be worth it

By waiting to trade up outside of the top 10, Pace was able to make a deal that didn’t have an exorbitant cost and, again, protecting his second- and third-round picks had to be a goal.

“That communication started really (Thursday) morning about something like that happening, and when we were able to execute it in the draft, I just feel real fortunate,” Pace said. “We knew there was going to be a sweet spot for us to be in that quarterback world, and right in this area was kind of it.

“It just required a little bit of patience to get to that point, and kind of what’s fair for us and what’s fair for the other club. You have to be realistic to do these trades, and I thought this one was very fair. It kind of played out that way. We started making a lot of those phone calls (Thursday) morning with those teams in that area and just trying to find out what was a reality, and this one was. So it worked out. But we were making phone calls all along there, that whole area, all in that range.”

For Gettleman, the trade which led the Giants to select Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney at No. 20 was enough to make him finally deal back.