Biggs: The Chicago Bears’ moves to improve their offense this offseason don’t stand out — at least not individually. But they can still be better in 2020

A greater element of speed in the offense should affect defensive coverage schemes. Ginn and Mooney can be deep threats and vertical-stretch players, whether they’re aligned outside or inside. They’re going to push defensive backs downfield, and the result should be more two-high looks. That will be predicated by down and distance, but in a broad scope, if the Bears can force more Cover-2 or quarters coverage, they’ll be getting an extra run defender out of the box. That’s significant when considering running back David Montgomery averaged only 2.5 yards per carry as a rookie when eight defenders or more were in the box. Montgomery averaged only 2.9 yards per carry with seven defenders in the box, which is particularly bad, but Nagy is confident the running game will come around this season.

Lighter defensive fronts also will create more space in the middle of the field for high-percentage throws. That’s going to clear out space for tight ends or receivers working on the inside. To make it work, Ginn and/or Mooney have to be a threat to the defense and get the ball from time to time. Otherwise they’ll become decoys like Cordarrelle Patterson was much of last season, which doesn’t fool defenses for long.