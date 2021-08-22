Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Buffalo Bills

Here are some thoughts after 2017 first-round draft pick Mitch Trubisky came to Soldier Field and led the Buffalo Bills to a 41-15 victory over the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon in the second preseason game.

1. The Bears have three goals to accomplish over the next three weeks

They want to develop Andy Dalton and get him ready for the season opener. They want to play the quarterback of the future, Justin Fields, as much as possible in the preseason to acclimate him to the NFL. And they want to arrive at the Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12 at SoFi Stadium with healthy starters.

To accomplish these three goals, the Bears are encountering conflict. They have said since the opening of training camp that Dalton has mastered the system, but while preseason results are not always a good gauge of regular-season performance, the offense has struggled to do much more than three-and-punt with him on the field.

A ton of variables are in play here, and it should be noted that wide receiver Allen Robinson, tight end Cole Kmet, running back David Montgomery, presumed starting tackles Jason Peters and Germain Ifedi and right guard James Daniels did not play Saturday. Also, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Jimmy Graham made only brief appearances in the game. In other words, Dalton was going at it with a bunch of reserves.

The production for the “starters,” who played the entire first half, was basically limited to a 50-50 ball that wide receiver Rodney Adams snared going against defensive back Siran Neal, who has played sparingly over the last three seasons as the Bills held out starting cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace and top nickel back Taron Johnson. Adams went 73 yards for a touchdown. The Bears finished the first half with four first downs and 145 yards of offense — half on the one play.

The Bears probably wanted to get Fields into the game in the second quarter, but coach Matt Nagy probably felt he needed to keep Dalton in to try to get a spark against a Bills team that held out 10 of its 11 starters on defense. Tackle Ed Oliver was the only projected front line player in the starting lineup. That context is important for understanding how bothersome this must be for Nagy and his coaching staff.

By the time Fields entered the game in the third quarter, the Bills had moved to third-string players at some positions, and the Bears offense struggled to find a rhythm, undone on more than a few occasions by pressure that forced the quarterback to leave the pocket. The Bears have issues on the offensive line, and Peters should get practice for the first time Monday at Halas Hall. Ifedi probably is close to being elevated from the physically unable to perform list — he did some agility drills after practice Thursday and some work on the field before the game.

Resting Robinson, who had minor hamstring pain last week, makes sense because he’s such a big part of the offense. Keeping Montgomery fresh for the regular season is a smart move. Maybe I’m not as convinced as Nagy that the offense has looked good in practice.

“As much as I tell everybody I love the preseason, I hate the preseason for that reason too,” Nagy said, noting all of the factors that have to be weighed in evaluating an individual player or a unit. “It’s hard. You look at the coaches on the sideline and they’re just like scratching their head because a guy is out, and you have a guy here at this position. You don’t even know who some of the positions are.

“For instance, wide receiver, if you go three wideouts, we are mixing and watching guys who are an X, Zebra and a Z, and you don’t even know who you are calling plays for because there are substitutions, and guys get dinged and that’s both sides, not just us. That’s the most challenging part of preseason. That said, we want to make sure like you’re saying, we want to make sure we understand the variables of all that, but we’ve got to still play clean. The penalties, all that stuff that, can’t happen, or at least it needs to be minimized.”

The huge question — the one everyone is asking and will keep asking — is when Fields’ turn will come in the regular season. Fields is the future of the franchise and has provided optimism and reason for hope that he will spark what has been a moribund offense.

But when you view this process, it seems as if the conflict in meeting these goals is going to leave Dalton short in terms of preparation needed to be ready for the season. I wish I had a solution to meet all three goals — prepare Dalton, get Fields up to speed ASAP and stay healthy — but I don’t know how you accomplish them without cutting some corners when it comes to all three.

Nagy seemed to indicate after the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins that Fields had a path to playing sooner rather than later. I think the Bears want Fields to operate a little more efficiently from the pocket before that happens. Certainly they don’t want him to repeat mistakes like he did when he failed to pick up blitzing linebacker Andre Smith and was clobbered and had his helmet fly off. Smith was penalized for lowering his head to initiate contact, and Fields indicated the blow wasn’t nearly as bad as it looked.

“We’re going to continue to always evaluate that position and see where they are at,” Nagy said. “You have to look at Andy, and I know he’s more frustrated than anybody right now. He wants to get that rhythm. He wants to get that swag. He wants to get those first downs. He wants touchdowns with his guys. Because in practice when we are out there with those guys and rolling, we feel it and we see it. That’s the part we like. We know that.

“We are also super excited of the fact of how Justin is playing when he’s out there. You feel it. You feel what he can do. That’s a good thing. We want to make sure that our staff understands that and then we’ve got to, as we are rolling here, those guys have just got to continue to keep competing and playing, every opportunity you get, try your best.”

If you’re looking for a bottom line on the decision for Week 1, Nagy said the Bears need to see what Dalton can do in the regular season, which would mean against the Rams, when he has a full complement of starters to play with.

“The stock for us in Andy is going to see what he does for us during the season,” Nagy said. “We have to see what can Andy do during the season with this team and with these guys. That has been our plan this whole time. We also need to evaluate and see where Justin is at and what he can do, and again, he’s doing everything that we are asking him to do. He’s doing great.

“So it’s a good situation for us, and I understand, I truly understand the — I don’t know what the word (is) — for people to want to see more of Justin. I get that. But we also understand where we’re at and what the true plan is.”

Three goals to get to Week 1, three initiatives and three projects that at least appear to be in some form of conflict. With some good fortune and improving health, perhaps the Bears can look back on this exhibition and chalk it up to being one of the lopsided preseason affairs that doesn’t indicate what’s to come in the regular season.

2. Justin Fields raised some eyebrows after the first exhibition when he said the game was ‘kind of slow to me, to be honest'

It was an honest assessment of how things went for him against the Dolphins, and as gifted as Fields is physically, a lot of other players are operating at a slower speed. Of course, when Bills linebacker Andre Smith crunched him on the blitz — Smith went unblocked because of the play design, and Fields should have accounted for him by throwing hot to that side of the field — plenty of folks wondered how Fields felt about the game speed at that point.

“Let me tighten that up,” Fields said after this game. “That came out totally wrong. Not y’all but apparently the narrative was that I was just that good that the game was slow. What I meant to say is that I go up against our first-team defense a lot throughout the week. So me going against them and then playing preseason game when starters aren’t in, that’s going to slow the game down for me.

“Again, I just wanted to clear that up. Because I don’t want to come off as cocky or act like I’ve already made it. Because I know I have a lot of work to do. I go up against one of the best defenses in the NFL weekly. So that’s definitely going to help me when I’m going against the 2s and 3s out there for different teams.”

As Fields matures — and that going to take time — things are going to begin to slow down for Fields. He’s going to be able to anticipate when windows are open. He’ll have a greater understanding of what he sees presnap and then postsnap. It’s all part of his growth and development, and that’s where the Bears’ decision to get him as much action as possible should pay dividends.

Fields is invested in the plan the Bears have for him. He’s asking the right questions. He’s putting in work and making gains, even if it might not translate into statistics that catch your eye. He finished the game Saturday 9 of 19 for 80 yards with two sacks, and he ran four times for 46 yards. Penalties wound up stalling a couple of drives, which need to be tightened up across the board. Fields did connect with Jesse James on a 32-yard shot. It was a terrific catch by the tight end on the same play fake that led to a touchdown for James last week.

“I feel like I got better each and every day this week,” Fields said. “And I feel like of course this game didn’t go the way I wanted it to. But we’re just have to eliminate those mistakes. It seemed like whenever we had a positive play, it was always coming back. We have to eliminate those penalties and eliminate those self-inflicted mistakes, and I feel like we can get a rhythm going and a drive going and be able to score.”

Ultimately, the overriding factor for Nagy when he decides if Fields is ready to play comes down to one question: Which quarterback gives the Bears the best chance to put points on the scoreboard? If two preseason games are an indication, that guy could be Fields in the near future.

3. Mitch Trubisky had a huge day

Trubisky led the Bills on touchdowns drives on their first four possessions, staking them to a 34-6 halftime lead. It was the first real preseason action for Trubisky since 2018. Trubisky barely played in the Bills preseason opener last week but started at Soldier Field because the Bills held out Josh Allen. Trubisky completed 20 of 28 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown and picked up another 11 yards on a scramble. He looked poised while learning a new system and was on target with most of his throws.

If there was personal vindication, Trubisky didn’t indicate so afterward, which isn’t surprising because he was a first-class guy in his four seasons with the Bears. It appears he picked a good place to sign a one-year contract as a No. 2 in an effort to reestablish himself as a potential NFL starter.

“Really haven’t thought about it much,” Trubisky said when asked if the Bears gave him a fair shake. “A lot has happened since then, and I’m grateful for where I am now. Just continue to look forward. Like anything, it’s just life. There are a lot of the up and downs, and you learn a lot along the way. I’m grateful for my journey and where I am now and just going to continue to learn and grow. I definitely enjoyed my time and I’m very happy where I am right now and where this journey is going to lead me.

“I’m sure I’ll reflect on it someday, and some days I do think about it, but my focus is I continue to get better today, contributing to this football team and making sure I’m being the best teammate and leader I can being in the locker room and helping the Buffalo Bills be the best we can be. Definitely happier now.”

Trubisky admitted he was eager to start against his former team, but any nerves he had subsided in the days leading up to the game. It was a big platform for him considering he basically didn’t play the week before.

“It was cool,” Trubisky said. “It was fun. It was good to see those guys out there. I’ll be rooting for them this season and wish them well. ... It felt like practice back in the day just going against those guys, talking a little smack and just having fun playing football. But just very grateful to be a part of this team and how everybody had my back today, and we went out there and executed and went down the field and made plays and got in the end zone.

“That’s all you can ask for — lead the guys down and score points.”

Nagy was complimentary afterward, but it’s more important what Trubisky’s new coach, Sean McDermott, thinks.

“Just a great moment for Mitch and his family, right?” McDermott said. “It’s a team game. He did none of that on his own, as I’m sure he’ll tell you. He’s just a great young man. He fits right into who we are in Buffalo. He’s a great teammate.

“It’s hard to do what he just did, whether it’s a preseason game, regular-season game and so soon after leaving here.”

4. The Bears cannot put a timeline on a potential return for rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who underwent back surgery Wednesday

Nagy has left open the possibility that Jenkins will be cleared to return at some point during the season. Chris Williams, the offensive tackle the Bears drafted 14th in 2008, underwent back surgery to repair a herniated disc during training camp of his rookie season and returned to appear in nine games, none of them starts. Williams went on to start 16 games the next season and wound up playing seven seasons before a back injury in 2013, when he was with the Bills, ended his career.

If the Bears wait until after the cut to 53 players to place Jenkins on injured reserve, he would be eligible to return this season. The NFL changed the rule this season, allowing teams to have an unlimited number of players return from IR. The only stipulation is each player must spend at least three weeks on injured reserve. Cuts to the 53-man roster are due by 3 p.m. Aug. 31.

I spoke with recently inducted Hall of Famer Jimbo Covert, one of the best linemen in Bears history and a player who had to wait three decades for his moment in Canton, Ohio, because back issues cut short his decorated career, limiting him to 111 games, all but one a start.

Covert didn’t want to offer advice to Jenkins. He doesn’t know specifically what is ailing Jenkins, and all back injuries and recoveries are different. But he was candid about what the process was like for him with a back issue first sidelining him in 1985, his third season. It’s interesting. Covert in his own words:

“At the old Halas Hall, when the practice fields got too sloppy or frozen or just in general not good, we didn’t have many options, so we would walk down the street and there was a little park there right off of Washington Road, South Park. So we practiced there and it was basically two baseball fields put together, back-to-back. So in ‘85 after we played Minnesota on Thursday night in the third week of the season — that was the game Jim McMahon threw all of the touchdown passes — we had the weekend off. We came back and we had to go down there to South Park for a practice. It was kind of a (crappy) field, and we had to run afterward. We were running 40s or 60s, I can’t remember, and I just stepped funny into a hole. It was uneven ground and bumpy. It just wasn’t a good practice field. ... I stepped in like this little hole and I was running and I got through the last one and I said, ‘Man, my back is tightening up.’

“I got to home and at night it got really, really bad so, I called Freddy (Caito), the trainer, and he said, ‘Get your legs up and everything and take some Advil.’ And the next morning I could hardly get out of bed, so (my wife) Penny had to get me out of there and get me to the bathroom and then they came and got me in a station wagon. I had an epidural. It was the first one I ever had, and it got better real quick. I had the walk-through on Saturday and I could have played in that game if I wanted to. We were playing the Redskins, but they held me out. ...

“All of ‘86, I had no problems with it and all of ‘87 I had no problems with it. I tweaked it a little bit when I was in the weight room in the offseason after ‘87 doing squats and stuff, which are horrible for anyone that has a back injury. ... Then, it was the second practice of camp and it just went, ‘Boom!’ and it popped. I knew it was bad. The one I had in ‘85 was bad, but this one I could really feel. It was just tightening up really, really bad. They put me in the (Wisconsin-Platteville) dorm and I put my legs up. I got no epidural or anything like that. They were just giving me anti-inflammatories and it just never got any better. So I knew I was going to have to surgery on it, and I went back and had surgery probably two weeks later after I hurt it.

“They did the microdiscectomy, and a lot of the pain was gone because I had sciatica all the way past my knees on both sides. And I just said, ‘I’m going to get back on the field as quick as I can.’ Three days later I was doing stuff, but when I got back on the field after five weeks and put those pads on, it just did not feel good. When I ran, I was afraid to step the wrong way. If I turned the wrong way quickly, my back would tighten up. It was really, really sore. ... And then I came back and played six weeks later, I played against Minnesota (in Week 3) and I just wasn’t ready to play at all. I had no business being out on the field. I just thought, ‘Hey, I’ve done this a million times before, I can just get out there and do it.’ No way. Shouldn’t have ever been out there. And then I went on injured reserve for six weeks and was swimming every day and working out every day and doing all of that stuff, so when I came back seven weeks later, we played against Tampa Bay at home and I didn’t start that game. It says 111 games, 110 starts. That was the one game I didn’t start. I played the second and fourth quarters and I felt OK. I just didn’t feel like myself and I started the next week and I started all the rest of the games and the playoffs, but I was never the same after that.

“I don’t regret that. But I just think if I maybe would have taken the whole year off and just focused on core and back and just getting stronger and stronger, so when you get on the field you’re not damaged goods, you’re not feeling like you are playing to protect something, you’re playing to attack something, you know?

“Then in ‘89 and ‘90 when I played, I used to go down and get a cortisone injection every Friday at Rush for two years. I wanted to feel good on Sunday. I didn’t want to feel sore. I would get an injection on Friday, and sometimes my wife would meet me for dinner, but most of the time I drove down by myself, got it done because we had a short day on Fridays and then I just played every week. I felt reasonably good, but I wasn’t the same as I was my first five, six years in the league. I wasn’t the same player.

“Then in ‘91, in training camp, I hurt it again and I said, ‘That’s it. I’m not going to wrestle around with this thing for another year and try to come back.’ I felt like it happened back in ‘88. I felt the same kind of pain, everything. I went in and I had a fusion because the first surgery was a microdiscectomy.

“I shouldn’t say if I had it to do all over again, because I probably would have done the same thing, but if I was handing out advice to a rookie, I wouldn’t go back out until I was 100% feeling like I am strong enough and you’re attacking rather than feeling like you’re not going to hurt yourself. My game was always physical, and I felt like I could wear people down. And then after I got my back done, it was more like I was a technique guy, more of a position guy, getting in position. I hated that. I just hated it but I wanted to keep playing football, so I had to do that. That’s how I played. I got to ‘90 and I felt like I had a pretty good year but I wasn’t the power player I was in my first five, six years. I got the job done but I wasn’t pancaking anybody. I wasn’t as dominant then. I was still a pretty good left tackle.

“You have to have all of your faculties to be a mauler, especially your back as an offensive lineman. My opinion is, I’m not a doctor and I’m not dishing out advice, everybody’s back is different and everybody’s injury is different. Everybody reacts differently to therapy. To play that position, you’ve got to be 100% physically (with your back). There were a lot of times I played and I wasn’t 100% physically, but that wasn’t my back. I had a shoulder injury where I had to wear a harness. I could still play as well as I played before. I just had a harness on. It hurt but it wasn’t my back. I played three games without a left arm after I dislocated my elbow against Houston (in 1986). It wasn’t my back. Huge difference. You can cheat a little bit. You can set out a little different, maybe use your right arm a little bit more because I couldn’t even feel my two last two fingers on my left hand because when I hurt my elbow, it was like my funny bone, that area. It took a couple weeks to get it back where I could use my left arm. It came back in a couple weeks but it wasn’t my back.”

Williams did not respond to messages last week, but no one in his right mind is going to turn down former Bears Olin Kreutz and Jason McKie and “The No Name Football Podcast,” so it was interesting to hear what advice Williams would give Jenkins if asked.

“I would tell him to do what is best for him,” Williams said. “You’ve got teammates, you don’t want to let your teammates down, no doubt, and you don’t want to let your coaches down either. But at the end of the day, no film is better than bad film, so if you feel great, you come back eight weeks, you feel great, you look like Teven Jenkins that they drafted, go out there.

“But if you’re going to go out there and limp around just for (the people who drafted you) to save face, that ain’t helping you none either. If you feel good, do what you gotta do. If you don’t, don’t let them push you because that’s your being that you’re putting on tape. Whether or not Coach Nagy and them and (GM Ryan) Pace and them stay, it ain’t gonna be his fault one way or the other. He can’t even worry about that. You gotta do what’s best for your career at that point.

“I think he’ll get strong again. There’s no doubt that. There are other ways to train your legs. If you are a leverage guy and you play low and you play with good bend, you’re going to lose some of that. The main advice would be, ‘Hey, man, at this stage, no film is better than (bad) film. I know you wanna get out there and play. Who doesn’t? You have a lot to prove. At the end of the day, you gotta be the best player you can be to get be back on the field.”

5. It was a weekend Rodney Adams will never forget

He got five hours’ sleep on a hospital couch Friday night after his wife, Madison, gave birth to their daughter, Brexleigh Michelle. Adams scored the Bears’ first touchdown, hauling in a deep shot from Andy Dalton and racing 73 yards to the end zone, rocking the football as if it were a baby when he reached the end zone.

Adams, who spent all last season on the team’s practice squad, was pushing for a roster spot before this big play. He has been targeted a bunch in practice and has taken advantage of opportunities from special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

Madison was instrumental in helping Adams push for a roster spot during the offseason. The couple stayed in Vernon Hills, and his pregnant wife would operate a Jugs machine to give Adams practice in fields near their home.

“We would go to those fields and set it up,” Adams said. “Pffft! I have five footballs. I had specific routes and I would tell her where I was breaking at and, ‘Pfffft!,’ she would shoot them to me.”

Adams’ attempt to make the roster has been a family goal, which is telling because Adams has been a family man throughout. He started his college career at Toledo when, during his freshman year, his mother, Michelle Scott, was killed in a car accident. Adams made the decision in 2013 to transfer to South Florida to be near his home in St. Petersburg as he assumed guardianship at the time for his brother Antonio, who was 16. Talk about growing up quickly.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Adams in the fifth round in 2017, but he never appeared in a game for them. He spent his rookie season on their practice squad, signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and then abruptly retired. That led to about 18 months in Los Angeles, where he did some work as an actor and model.

“That whole time I was battling a whole bunch of things,” Adams said. “When I retired, I had to take care of myself personally before I could deal with football. The acting stuff, that just happened. I was taking care of myself, I went out to L.A., and I have some friends that are in the industry and I was like, ‘Could you set me up with something?’

“From the time of my mom passing, I never had that time to decompress, mourn and all that stuff. I was the man of the family so I had to make sure everyone was straight. It was tough. I had to take of myself.

“I woke up one morning and looked at Madison and I said, ‘I’m ready to go back.’ My agent, Kevin (McGuire), he set things up, and we got it back rolling again.”

Adams re-signed with the Colts in 2020, was cut just before training camp started and a couple of weeks later he landed with the Bears, sticking all season on the practice squad. Now he’s 26 (turns 27 next month), without a regular-season game of experience but clawing for a position at the bottom of the depth chart and taking advantage of his speed.

“I’m not trying to think ahead like, ‘Oh, this is my last shot,’ ” he said. “I’m just thankful and blessed to be here.”

The Bears asked Adams about his commitment to football when he arrived. That’s natural for a player who walked away from the game after two years. His explanation satisfied them, and now he’s here trying to fulfill a dream.

What did he see on the touchdown play?

“I saw my little girl at the hospital who we just gave birth to last night,” Adams said. “That’s what I saw.”

6. The Bears have barely seen fifth-round draft pick Larry Borom work in pads but are intent on evaluating him as a potential left tackle

It was noteworthy when Matt Nagy and offensive line coach Juan Castillo raved about Borom’s potential after the first practice of training camp in full pads on Aug. 3 at Soldier Field. It’s unusual to find coaches trumpet the potential of a late-round draft pick at a premium position after such a small sample size, but the Bears were clearly bullish about Borom, and Nagy doubled down on the rookie being a possibility at left tackle when the lineman returned to practice 16 days later on Thursday.

Borom played the entire second half at left tackle, and it will be interesting to see what kind of feedback he gets from the coaches.

“I hear people talk about how hard it looks, side to side,” said Borom, who played one game at left tackle at Missouri. “It is a challenge, but at the end of the day, everyone loves a good challenge, so it was fun.:

There are a couple of explanations for the Bears’ approach with Borom:

This is likely an indicator the team isn’t comfortable with veteran Elijah Wilkinson playing left tackle. The front office was in motion to sign veteran Jason Peters before Wilkinson lined up at left tackle for 40 of the 52 snaps against the Miami Dolphins in the preseason opener. If the Bears felt Wilkinson was an adequate starter knowing rookie Teven Jenkins was sidelined indefinitely (this was before announcing he required back surgery), they probably would have waited on Peters.

If the above is true — and the team hasn’t cast any doubt on Wilkinson — then it is a scramble at this point to find a player that can step in if something happens to Peters. The 39-year-old veteran has been hobbled by injuries the last few seasons, and counting on him to make it through 17 regular-season games would be wishful thinking.

The team would love for the storyline to shift from the disappointment of Jenkins’ health to the promise of a bright future for Borom.

The Bears hold offensive line coach Juan Castillo in high regard and believe he has the ability to bring out the best in young linemen.

It absolutely makes sense to work Borom at offensive tackle first if the Bears believe he has the athleticism to play there. The team feels pretty good about where it’s at from guard to guard, and finding long-term options at tackle is a priority. Nagy has said the Bears had second- and third-round grades on Borom, making his selection at 151st overall in Round 5 a no-brainer. If the Bears are going to start his NFL career at tackle, why not see if he possesses the ability to play left tackle first?

Missouri offensive line coach Marcus Johnson said Castillo called him multiple times before the draft while doing his homework on Borom.

“I told Juan that Larry is a big, nimble athlete,” Johnson said. “If you look at last season, he didn’t look like a tackle type. Most tackles are that lean 6-6, 6-7 type, and he’s built differently than those guys. I think once he trimmed weight and people actually got eyes on him at the pro day, they were probably shocked by what he looked like. He looked like a different dude. There was never a doubt to me as far as his skill set.

“I think Larry has got tackle athleticism. He probably looks more like a tackle now than he did last year. He dropped a lot of weight. But he’s always had great feet on him — could change direction and redirect and all that stuff. He’s a really, really good athlete. He was a basketball player growing up in high school. You can see some of that translate to the tackle position on the football field.”

If Peters plays this coming Saturday when the Bears wrap up preseason against the Titans in Nashville, Tenn., it will be telling if the Bears choose Borom and not Wilkinson to play after him.

7. The rule change that got the most attention in the spring allowed more flexibility for players to change jersey numbers

Free safety Eddie Jackson switched from No. 39 to No. 4, the number he wore at Alabama. Running back Damien Williams is No. 8. With preseason action going, there has been coverage of an emphasis on officials calling taunting penalties. One rule change to keep an eye on is a minor tweak for receiving teams in onside kicks.

Successful onside kicks have plummeted since 2018, when the league outlawed a running start for members of the kicking team, a safety measure designed to reduce high-speed collisions. Without a running start, the kicking team has had difficulty covering the 10 yards needed to recover an onside kick. Last season, three of 67 onside kick attempts were recovered, and only 8.3% of onside kicks have been recovered by the kicking team since the start of the 2018 season. That’s a huge dip when considering that kicking teams recovered 19.7% of onside kicks in 20 years before the rule change.

The NFL is all about viewership and wants to maximize exciting finishes. To do so, teams trailing by two scores late in the game need a better chance of getting the ball back with an onside kick. So the league asked special teams coaches for suggestions, and the rule change that was settled on limits the number of players the receiving team can put in what is called the “setup zone,” which is defined as the space between 10 and 25 yards from where the ball is being kicked. With a normal kickoff from the 35-yard line, that means the receiving team cannot have more than nine players between the kicking team’s 45-yard line and their 40. Previously, special teams coaches typically would have 10 players in the setup zone with one player back to protect against a pooch kick.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said the Bears have devoted more time in practice to onside kicks than previously.

“Entertainment-wise, the league would like to see successful onside kicks go up a little bit,” Tabor said. “If you’re winning, you don’t want to see the number go up. At the end of the day, the league wants to see the game come down to the last play. It’s going to be interesting to see how teams are going to play it. There are going to naturally be more holes up front, and I think that is where chances might go up.”

In the past, most kickers have tried to generate an onside kick that bounces twice, with the second bounce going high into the air, allowing a player to get downfield in position to recover the ball. Tabor isn’t sure how each team is going to attack the new rule, but there will be more space. Kicking teams must align 5x5 — five players on each side of the kicker with at least two outside the numbers. That means there is going to be an overload on one side as the receiving team is going to have fewer than five players on one side of the field.

“The new rule does equalize the fact the kickoff team cannot take off early,” Tabor said. “They have to wait until the ball is kicked, but there are some holes on the other side now. Could be more of the (two-bounce onside kicks), or you could get the kicker showing one way and then kicking it back the other way, trying to find holes and attack those spaces.”

The best situation a kicking team can hope for is a 50-50 ball, a situation in which a one-on-one battle for a rolling or bouncing football. Expect receiving teams to have a 10th player just outside the setup zone ready to attack and enter that space once the ball is kicked. The rule change, which was passed by owners on a one-year trial, probably will not create a major shift in the statistics, but if kicking teams recover a few more kicks, the goal will be met.

8. Wearing the green-dot helmet — the one with the speaker in it to relay the defensive calls in the huddle —could expedite Alec Ogletree’s understanding of the defense.

Ogletree and Christian Jones started in place of the sidelined Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan, and it is going to be interesting to see how this situation plays out. Ogletree made some plays in the preseason opener but also appeared a little gassed at times.

He finished the game Saturday with three tackles, and Trevathan’s availability is worth monitoring. He got a veteran’s day off Aug. 7 and practiced the next day before a players’ day off on Aug. 9. On Aug. 10, Matt Nagy said Trevathan was sidelined with “knee soreness,” and we haven’t seen him back on the field. If Trevathan isn’t back on the field soon, Ogletree could have a real opportunity to grab a starting job.

9. A couple of defensive linemen really stood out, which underscores the fact it is the deepest and probably best position on the roster.

Mario Edwards had two sacks, and rookie Khyiris Tonga had two quarterback hits. The Bears are going to lean heavily on their front seven and specifically their defensive line, and this is an indication they’re going to keep players fresh. That should pay off in the fourth quarter of regular-season games.

10. Scouts from the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys were in attendance.

10a. Free safety Eddie Jackson stopped his feet on Devin Singletary’s 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, allowing the running back to slip past him to the end zone. We saw too much of that from Jackson last season when he had some issues with responsibilities in the run game.

10b. It’s not a good game when Matt Nagy leads off his list of positives with a 54-yard field goal from Brian Johnson. The undrafted rookie is having a nice camp but has next to no chance to make the 53-man roster. Johnson could land somewhere for sure.

10c. The Bears surrendered 147 yards in punt returns, which remains an issue after they allowed 104 last week. Opponents are averaging 20.9 per return. That has to be cleaned up quickly.

10d. The 41 points allowed Saturday are the most for the Bears since a 41-13 loss at the New York Giants on Aug. 22, 2011. It’s not close to the team record in a 66-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 23, 1967.

10e. NFL teams must cut rosters from 85 to 80 by 3 p.m. Tuesday. A few cuts are coming soon at Halas Hall.

