Brad Biggs: Bears have to win in 2020. And that sets up bold offseason from GM Ryan Pace.

But how much work can be done to improve Trubisky, who has been grossly outperformed by fellow 2017 first-round picks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson?

“Hey, we’re all fans,” team President Ted Phillips said, “so we try not to get into that comparison game. We believe in Mitch. Patrick Mahomes is an anomaly. I mean, nobody expected that kind of performance, right? So as fans, we want the best for Mitch, and we’ve got to get back on that championship path.”

Nagy, who was the Chiefs offensive coordinator at the time of the draft, might argue Mahomes is not an anomaly. The Chiefs didn’t take a flier on him. They effectively deemed Alex Smith, who was 41-20 as a starter from 2013-16, wasn’t the quarterback to guide them to a championship level, trading up from No. 27 to No. 10 to choose Mahomes — eight spots after Trubisky and two before Watson went to the Texans. That wasn’t a stab in the dark.

The Bears have made it clear: They are not at the point at which they’re going to hold the Trubisky pick over Pace. Instead, they’re going to do everything possible to make it work, a hint that after a likely contract extension for Jackson, they will pour the bulk of their resources into the offensive side of the ball.