Brad Biggs: New CBA would open door for Bears to be more aggressive in free agency — and perhaps bring in competition for Mitch Trubisky

I tend to believe Pace and Nagy and consider their comments sincere about giving Trubisky a shot at the start of the season with the amount of leeway given to him directly related to the level of confidence in whoever is No. 2 on the depth chart. Pace has so much invested in Trubisky that I don't believe the GM is ready to reboot at the position, even though the optics of the 2017 draft _ see Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson _ are torturous for the franchise.

If that is the case, the quarterback they bring in has to be comfortable knowing an opportunity could arise but also willing to bide his time without making waves.

Is that Andy Dalton, 32, who could be acquired via trade or signed if the Bengals wind up releasing him? New Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor had success with him.

Is that Nate Sudfeld, 26, who is heading into free agency a year after the Eagles secured him with a second-round tender as a restricted free agent? New Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo was credited with helping develop Sudfeld in Philadelphia, and he could be viewed as a quarterback with upside.