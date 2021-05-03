Charles Leno's release could open starting spot for Chicago Bears' 2nd-round pick Teven Jenkins

Most talent evaluators pegged Jenkins — for whom the Bears traded up 13 spots to draft at No. 39 — as a right tackle or potentially a guard, but that’s not the case at Halas Hall. Jenkins made 26 starts at right tackle over four seasons at Oklahoma State, seven at left tackle and two at right guard.

“We feel that his best fit is at either tackle spot for us,” Pace said Friday. “There’s plenty of left tackle tape, so we feel that he can play both tackle positions and we’ve just got to sort through that.”

The Leno move indicates the Bears have finished evaluating the situation — or at least are comfortable covering the position despite not having a player on the roster who has started an NFL game at left tackle. Pace said the team had a first-round grade on Jenkins in explaining the trade up to get him before a run on offensive tackles started in Round 2.

Jenkins has a good-sized frame at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, his listed size on the team’s website, but his 33½-inch arms are shorter than ideal for a left tackle.