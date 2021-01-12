Chicago Bears are expected to keep general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy in 2021, a source says. Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano will retire

The Bears steadied themselves in the final month with encouraging wins over the Texans, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.

And that stretch, plus whatever plan Pace and Nagy presented for the future, apparently was enough for the Bears to reason they should give them more time.

Pagano was the Bears defensive coordinator for two seasons after Pace and Nagy hired him to replace Vic Fangio, who left to be the Denver Broncos’ head coach. He had been the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach from 2012-17 before serving in a consulting role with the league in 2018.

Pagano took over one of the best defenses in the league from 2018, but his units haven’t matched the group that led the league with 36 takeaways and 17.7 points allowed per game.

The Bears had 18 takeaways, including 10 interceptions, in 2020. Former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller had one pick, while former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson had none for the first time in his career. The Bears ranked 17th in the NFL with 35 sacks, their highly paid outside linebacker duo of Mack and Robert Quinn combining for 11.

The Bears defense played a major role in the team getting off to a 5-1 start, and it had a solid performance in the playoff game, holding the Saints to just seven points in the first half.