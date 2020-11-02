Chicago Bears’ Javon Wims gets a 2-game suspension for punching the Saints’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson denied he spit on Wims during an interview with New Orleans media Monday.

“There’s a lot of he say, he say,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Ain’t nothing happened. Ain’t nobody get spit on.”

Gardner-Johnson added that if Wims acted out, “that’s on him.” He said he didn’t plan to change his style despite the incident, even if he is gathering a reputation as an instigator.

Gardner-Johnson mocked Tarik Cohen’s height and drew heated words from Allen Robinson in the Saints-Bears meeting last year. And teammate Michael Thomas reportedly punched him at practice a few weeks ago.

“I ain’t do nothing,” Gardner-Johnson said when asked about that reputation. “I’m innocent. I play football. Like, it’s football. Guys get chippy out there. I don’t know what to tell you. I wouldn’t be here today if I’m not me.

“I’m not going to change for nobody. I’m out there playing football. So if they go farther than that, I don’t want to get in between with that. It has nothing to do with me.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday he spoke with Wims, but he declined to relay details of the conversation or say whether the Bears plan to take their own disciplinary measures in addition to those of the league.