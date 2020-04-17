Chicago Bears release veteran tight end Trey Burton
Trey Burton

Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) celebrates a touchdown in 2018.

 NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAKE FOREST (AP) — The Chicago Bears released veteran tight end Trey Burton after his injury-riddled season on Friday.

Burton dealt with a groin injury all last season and went on injured reserve in November after hurting his calf in a win over Detroit. He had 14 receptions for 84 yards in eight games. And when the Bears signed former All-Pro Jimmy Graham last month, that put his future in question.

Burton agreed to a $32 million, four-year contract with Chicago in free agency in March 2018. He set career highs with 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Bears.

But he hasn’t been able to get healthy since he missed the their playoff loss to Philadelphia due to groin tightness at the end of the 2018 season. He had sports hernia surgery in the offseason and was brought along slowly during training camp.

Burton spent his first four seasons in Philadelphia and threw a touchdown to quarterback Nick Foles — recently acquired by Chicago from Jacksonville — in the Eagles' Super Bowl victory over New England.

The Bears also signed former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and former Nevada kicker Ramiz Ahmed, and re-signed two exclusive rights players — tight end J.P. Holtz and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward.

The Bears went 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018.

