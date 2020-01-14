Flaten: Appreciating what you have as a football fan

My reaction isn’t fit to print and as I was dousing it with stain remover on what now looked like a crime scene, and Aaron Jones was running in a touchdown to give the Packers a commanding lead. As the game continued, I noticed I never felt the unease and dread that typically comes when the Packer are leading in the fourth quarter, especially in a big game. Could it be the jersey?

For me, the 2019 season reminds me of the last time the Packers had a surprisingly great season — when they won the Super Bowl in 2010. Winning three road playoff games and then the championship was such an enjoyable surprise to me that it changed me as a fan. No matter where Aaron Rodgers took us in his career, there was always Super Bowl XLV that no one expected.

Here we are again with a surprisingly good 14-3 season, a rookie coach and an offense that isn't 100 percent dependent on our aging superstar. It would be so appropriate to have a rematch of Super Bowl I with the Packers facing the Kansas City Chiefs on the NFL's 100 anniversary, but no matter how it ends, I’ve got to appreciate what I've got: My favorite team playing for a trip to the Super Bowl and a stained Packers jersey that just might hold the key to a victory.