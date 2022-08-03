Flaten: Attending the oddest stockowners' meeting in the sports world and rekindling my Packers fandom

Walking onto Lambeau Field during last week’s Green Bay Packers Shareholders' Meeting was like nothing I had experienced before.

The field’s condition was something new for me. Instead of an endzone, there was a goal box, and there was no Packers logo on the 50-yard line. The field was prepped for another kind of football — the legendary stadium hosted its first-ever soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City on July 23.

That event had 78,000 in attendance while just a few days later a much smaller but more dedicated group of 8,600 Packers shareholders filled about one side of the lower bowl of Lambeau.

We were there to see our own "beautiful game."

Many, including myself, were in attendance for the first time to take in the oddest stockowners meeting in corporate America. This small group represented the 1.6 million public shares of the only publicly owned major sports franchise in U.S.

My dad came along for the ride to the meeting — who can turn down the chance to spend some time on the Frozen Tundra? With our meeting agendas in hand, we joked about what was going to be more riveting — the report by the Audit Committee or the Sales and Marketing Committee.

And that's literally what the meeting was. Members of the Packers board presenting PowerPoint slides on the stadiums jumbotrons and insider information about the team financials and performance with the "owners."

As a former political science major and student senator during undergrad, I love a good bureaucratic meeting, no matter how uninteresting. So after team president and CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst gave their reports on the team's offseason moves and their thoughts on the 2021 season, I was disappointed to see many shareholders starting to file out. I guess ownership due diligence can't compare to some cheese curds and a trip to the Packer Pro Shop.

My dad and I stuck it out for the hour-and-half presentation. Here are some of the surprising takeaways to what I hope will become a yearly tradition for us.

Loudest cheers

Forget mentioning Aaron Rodgers winning back-to-back MVP awards or that the team's 13-3 record last season made it the first ever in NFL history to win 13 games three seasons in a row. Without a doubt the biggest cheer from the fans was the mention of the hiring of new special teams coach Rich Bisaccia. Bisaccia served as the Raiders interim coach last season following John Gruden's departure.

Last year's Packers special teams were the worst in the league and so it was surprising that the announcement that Mason Crosby would be back for a 16th season also received one of the loudest cheers from the crowd. Crosby missed nine field goals last season, but we are ride or die with our field goal kickers in Titletown with just three dating back to 1989 in Chris Jacke, Ryan Longwell and Crosby.

All gas, no breaks

The Packer positivity was, of course, flowing strong at the meeting. There was no mention of Rodgers' struggles to get a COVID-19 vaccine that cost the team a win in Week 9. The focus was definitely on 13 wins rather than how the season ended.

I was surprised that the Davante Adams trade to the Raiders was covered and that Murphy said that Adams would "return" to the team to become a member of the Packers Hall of Fame eventually.

By the end, the positivity got to me, too, and I was certain we were going 17-0 next season and probably wouldn't give up any points along the way, either.

I'm not alone

The sixth Packers stock sale netted the team $65.8 million dollars and the major project that will be funded from it will be two much-bigger new video screens for Lambeau and the not-so-sexy addition of a second power generator.

Turns out I'm not the only Packers fan embedded in Illinois — 5 percent of new shareholders were from the Land of Lincoln, sitting behind just Wisconsin, California and Texas as the states with the largest group of new owners.

Brutal honesty

Murphy's presidential report had some great moments — he must be commended for his honesty. This season, the Packers will finally sacrifice a home game and travel to London to play the New York Giants in Week 5. Murphy was blatant in saying the team did not want to go and delayed it as long as possible. The addition of the 17th game to the season has lessened that financial pain of losing a home game, and so the Packers will finally go international.

Another important point for shareholders with season tickets was that the Packers have primetime games more than any other team next season. The Packers have eight prime time appearances and just one game — Week 6 against the Lions — that is at home at noon on a Sunday.

Murphy's response for those critical of the popularity was a reality check, as he spoke some truth to his 8,600 bosses in the stands.

Said Murphy: “If we have a lot of noon home games, we’re a (expletive) team.”