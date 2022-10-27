Flaten: Nearly 30 years after film, Rudy Ruettiger's message still resonates

At first glance, a story like Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger's happens frequently across college football.

Ruettiger was a practice squad player at Notre Dame in the 1970s who made the most of his opportunities.

In the final seconds of the final home game in his senior season in 1975, Ruettiger was given the chance to get in against Georgia Tech and sacked quarterback Rudy Allen on the final play.

Hard-working college players getting that final moment in the sun of their senior year happens all the time, but like any good story, it's when you dig into the details of Ruettiger's life you discover the unstoppable fortitude he had in reaching his dreams that led to his unforgettable moments playing at the "The House that Rockne built."

Ruettiger shared stories of his life as the keynote speaker at the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Celebration at Millikin University on Wednesday. Nearly 30 years since the release of the 1993 film "Rudy," Ruettiger's inspiring message still resonates.

Beyond die-hard Notre Dame fans, Ruettiger's story was largely unknown until actor Sean Astin played Ruettiger and the film took hold as an all-time sports classic.

"I'm not Sean Astin; I'm the real Rudy. A lot of people do confuse the actor with Rudy. Sean goes through airports and they will chant 'Rudy,'" Ruettiger said. "I've got to tell you, I go through airports and they don't chant 'Rudy.'"

Director David Anspaugh used the same storytelling magic he used in his debut film Hoosiers to tell another underdog story set in Indiana that resonated with the masses. Everyone can see themselves in Rudy's struggles, triumphs and never-give-up attitude.

Ruettiger's fire to make attending Notre Dame a reality in the film was the death of his friend "Pete" at a steel mill. In reality, the character was an amalgamation of two friends of Ruettiger's who died at a young age, including one a power plant Ruettiger worked at.

"When my friend died that day, there was something that rang between my ears. 'Rudy don't live in regret.' That was the day my life changed," Ruettiger said. "It changed right in front of me. It gave me that influence and positive feeling to move forward to my dream and move toward Notre Dame."

While at Notre Dame in 1974 and 1975, Ruettiger rubbed shoulders with then-second-string quarterback Joe Montana, who went on to lead the program in 1977 and 1978 after getting a medical redshirt his junior year in 1976.

Another Ruettiger contemporary was Gerry DiNardo, who played guard for the Fighting Irish from 1972 to 1974 and went on to become head coach at Vanderbilt (1991-94), LSU (1995-99) and Indiana (2002-04). While at Vanderbilt, DiNardo coached future Millikin head football coach Carlton Hall, who started for the Commodores for three seasons.

"Your football coach here at Millikin today came up to me with honor and respect that Gerry DiNardo had talked about Rudy," Ruettiger said. "People talk about you when they respect you. It's not about how fast you are or how good-looking you are. I'm a great example of all of that. When people respect you, it becomes a whole different element. That's when you can become a true leader."

Ruettiger shared stories about meeting President Bill Clinton in 1993, his struggles with dyslexia as a child and the challenges he had in finding a screenwriter for the movie of his life. Throughout his battles, Ruettiger didn't let anything stand in his way.

"What if I would have questioned myself? What if I had gone to the 'why' guys? You don't go to the 'why' guys; you go to the 'let's do it' guy," he said. "The type of guy who will find a way. The truth is, you've got to work hard; you've got to move forward."

Ruettiger concluded his keynote with a video featuring the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant talking about the lessons learned from "Rudy," one of Bryant's favorite movies.

"'Rudy' was one of my favorite films growing up. After watching it, I came to understand that if I could work that hard every day, being blessed with the physical tools that I have, what could my career be," Bryant said. "I made a promise to myself from that day that I was going to work that hard every single day so that when I do retire that I have no regrets. It was important to me to leave no stone unturned and to get better every single day. That was my philosophy."