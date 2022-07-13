Flaten: Preparing for the biggest day in my Green Bay Packers fandom

Over the past few years, there’s one day I always look forward to checking that mailbox.

The top day used to be when the income tax return hit the mailbox back before I put my faith in direct deposit.

Now, it’s the day I get my Green Bay Packers season ticket waiting list update. Those come about the start of football season and my 2021 update card placed me 53,449 on the list.

I moved up 1,170 spots on the longest and slowest moving season ticket list in all of sports. Cracking the 1,000 mark in improvement is a psychological victory — some years can be just a few hundred spots.

I still have realistically 50 years or more to go to make the trek to the top and my morbid curiosity is waiting to see how many spots I’ll be able to move up post-Aaron Rodgers and a couple 3-13 seasons. I realize the dream of becoming a season ticket holder and my spot on the waiting list is most likely going to be passed down in my will but thankfully I’ve recently received another Packers mailing that will have me keeping an eye out for my mail carrier.

Since becoming a Packers shareholder last year, I’ve enjoyed the access to the special Packers store for “owners” so I can give the Green and Gold even more of my money. I haven’t delved too deep into the biggest benefit of being an owner, which is attending the annual shareholder's meeting at Lambeau Field and participating in the great democratic tradition of electing the board of directors.

An envelope from the Packers arrived recently, commanding me to “seize your ownership” and the attached letter/pamphlet inside gave me all the details of the upcoming shareholder's meeting scheduled for Monday, July 25, along with my board of directors ballot.

The letter began, “Dear Shareholders.”

I liked the sound of that.

By some sort of divine providence, I’m on vacation that week and reservations were quickly made for a stop in “The Bay.”

But as I read further, the sheer magnitude of this event became more and more clear. After the Packers latest stock offering, 176,000 people bought shares in the most successful franchise in NFL history, adding on to the 360,000 who were already shareholders before.

I know summer is a busy time and, for many, vacations would have already been planned, but even a small percentage of shareholders attending could turn this experience from a pleasant concert at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater to something akin to Woodstock 1999, with mud mosh pits and the occasional raging fire.

Thankfully, the history of the attendees of these events are not quite as amped up as I was feeling. According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, about 4,200 shareholders of the 360,000 shareholders at the time attended the 2019 event.

After the 2020 meeting was held online because of COVID, the attendance numbers fell to 3,900 in 2021. So I’m expecting a few more fans, like me, eager to get their first shareholder’s meeting under their belts after becoming new owners, but I doubt it will be the cramped event I was picturing.

Another piece of information I didn’t know before was that I get to drag three people through the streets of Green Bay with me to attend the meeting. For some inexplicable reason, my wife and mother said "pass" faster than Davante Adams requesting a trade, but my dad is excited to hit the road and meet me in Titletown.

The field opens a few hours early and, like any good father who gets to the airport four hours ahead of his departure time, I imagine I’ll be there bright and early on that Monday. If I can just get through the experience without thinking about Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers, I’ll consider that a victory.

I'll write a follow-up column about the experience and who was in attendance as past years have featured NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and several Packers legends.

Now to make some important decisions: Which shoes work best with my cheese head?