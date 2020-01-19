Mahomes, Chiefs top Titans to reach their first Super Bowl in 50 years

A week after they overcame a 24-0 deficit against Houston, the Chiefs had to rally again.

Down 10-0 and 17-7, Kansas City didn't flinch, building a 35-17 lead while controlling the clock with a strong ground game. Naturally, Mahomes complemented that with sharp passing, spreading the ball on short and deep throws. The dagger came with a 60-yard completion to Watkins for the Chiefs' 28th straight point midway in the final period.

Mahomes thrust both arms in the air as the crowd sang "I Want To Dance With Somebody.''

That somebody will be either the 49ers or Packers in two weeks. They were deciding the NFC crown later Sunday in California.

After taking a 3-0 lead on Greg Joseph's first field goal — with Tennessee's penchant for scoring in the red zone, he hadn't been called upon in his previous four games with the team — the Titans got a huge break. Bashaud Breeland appeared to make a diving interception, but replay review showed the ball hitting the ground.

Helped by consecutive offside penalties and a fourth-down pass to Adam Humphries for his first career playoff reception, the Titans converted on, what else, Henry's 4-yard run.