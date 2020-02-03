Garoppolo: "We just didn't make the plays"

He then threw incompletions on first and second down before missing on his biggest throw of the night. Emmanuel Sanders got loose behind the secondary but Garoppolo's deep throw was just out of his reach for an incompletion.

"We missed some shots tonight," Garoppolo said. "Just some plays that we usually make. It was a tough one out there."

Garoppolo was then sacked on fourth down, giving the ball back to Kansas City. He then threw an interception after Damien Williams added an insurance touchdown, capping off a rough fourth quarter that saw him go 3 for 11 for 36 yards in the final 15 minutes.

"I had all the confidence in the world that he would make plays," fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. "I still think he played a phenomenal game. We have all the confidence in the world in Jimmy. He's our guy no matter what the situation is."

The questions going into this game were whether Garoppolo could carry the team after needing to throw only eight passes in an NFC title game win over Green Bay.

Garoppolo was more than up to the task for the first three quarters despite throwing an interception in the second quarter after being hit while trying to throw it away.